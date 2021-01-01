Stephane ZWAHLEN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
- 10 years of experience
- 30 client references
- 70% WORKING ON DIGITAL, SOCIAL MEDIA & e-PR STRATEGY
- 30% WORKING ON SALES, NEW BUSINESS & BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
> > External digital strategy Awards 2015 - Mediatech - (Entreprises et communication)
> > Grand Prix Stratégies 2013 : Customer marketing strategy award
> > EBG Speaker 2012 : Mobile, Social & Big Data
> > Volkswagen : Top 3 most recommended brand in France
// SPECIALITIES
//DIGITAL, SOCIAL MEDIA & e-PR STRATEGY AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT
- Expertise in Social media, e-PR & Neuromarketing: : SEO, SEM, affiliation, email marketing, social media, mobile, brand content & platform …
- Expertise in multi-device technologies (Responsive design & app design) and development processes
- Writing and presentation of e-360 business proposals
- Conception of multi-device and hub management based strategies
- Development and implementation of KPI & ROI processes
- Project director with large team management: websites, Intranet, online community platforms and more ...
// SALES / NEW BUSINESS / DATA ANALYSIS
- Sales and Business development
- Database analysis, database segmentation, targeting and creation of specific offers according to profiles held in the Database
- Neuromarketing profiling, panel and targeting
- Implementation of lead generation & new client acquisition mechanisms, activation, upwell & cross sell, retention and promotional strategies
- Start ups: business strategies and models, fundraising, over 750k€ in 2014 (Fund structuring, marketing material, due diligence process, closing process)
Mes compétences :
Social media manager
Digital marketing
Conseil
Réseaux sociaux
Appel d'offres
Cahier des charges
Web 2.0
Référencement
Flash
Chef de projet
Xhtml
Instagram
Twitter
Pinterest
Viadeo
Facebook
Linkedin