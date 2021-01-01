Stephane ZWAHLEN

- 10 years of experience

- 30 client references

- 70% WORKING ON DIGITAL, SOCIAL MEDIA & e-PR STRATEGY

- 30% WORKING ON SALES, NEW BUSINESS & BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE



> > External digital strategy Awards 2015 - Mediatech - (Entreprises et communication)

> > Grand Prix Stratégies 2013 : Customer marketing strategy award

> > EBG Speaker 2012 : Mobile, Social & Big Data

> > Volkswagen : Top 3 most recommended brand in France



// SPECIALITIES



//DIGITAL, SOCIAL MEDIA & e-PR STRATEGY AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT

- Expertise in Social media, e-PR & Neuromarketing: : SEO, SEM, affiliation, email marketing, social media, mobile, brand content & platform …

- Expertise in multi-device technologies (Responsive design & app design) and development processes

- Writing and presentation of e-360 business proposals

- Conception of multi-device and hub management based strategies

- Development and implementation of KPI & ROI processes

- Project director with large team management: websites, Intranet, online community platforms and more ...



// SALES / NEW BUSINESS / DATA ANALYSIS

- Sales and Business development

- Database analysis, database segmentation, targeting and creation of specific offers according to profiles held in the Database

- Neuromarketing profiling, panel and targeting

- Implementation of lead generation & new client acquisition mechanisms, activation, upwell & cross sell, retention and promotional strategies

- Start ups: business strategies and models, fundraising, over 750k€ in 2014 (Fund structuring, marketing material, due diligence process, closing process)



Mes compétences :

Social media manager

Digital marketing

Conseil

Réseaux sociaux

Appel d'offres

Cahier des charges

Web 2.0

Référencement

Flash

Chef de projet

Xhtml

Instagram

Twitter

Pinterest

Viadeo

Facebook

Linkedin