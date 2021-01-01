Menu

Stephane ZWAHLEN

Montigny-le-Bretonneux

En résumé

- 10 years of experience
- 30 client references
- 70% WORKING ON DIGITAL, SOCIAL MEDIA & e-PR STRATEGY 
- 30% WORKING ON SALES, NEW BUSINESS & BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

> > External digital strategy Awards 2015 - Mediatech - (Entreprises et communication)
> > Grand Prix Stratégies 2013 : Customer marketing strategy award
> > EBG Speaker 2012 : Mobile, Social & Big Data
> > Volkswagen : Top 3 most recommended brand in France

// SPECIALITIES

//DIGITAL, SOCIAL MEDIA & e-PR STRATEGY AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT
- Expertise in Social media, e-PR & Neuromarketing: : SEO, SEM, affiliation, email marketing, social media, mobile, brand content & platform …
- Expertise in multi-device technologies (Responsive design & app design) and development processes
- Writing and presentation of e-360 business proposals
- Conception of multi-device and hub management based strategies
- Development and implementation of KPI & ROI processes
- Project director with large team management: websites, Intranet, online community platforms and more ...

// SALES / NEW BUSINESS / DATA ANALYSIS
- Sales and Business development
- Database analysis, database segmentation, targeting and creation of specific offers according to profiles held in the Database
- Neuromarketing profiling, panel and targeting
- Implementation of lead generation & new client acquisition mechanisms, activation, upwell & cross sell, retention and promotional strategies
- Start ups: business strategies and models, fundraising, over 750k€ in 2014 (Fund structuring, marketing material, due diligence process, closing process)

Social media manager
Digital marketing
Conseil
Réseaux sociaux
Appel d'offres
Cahier des charges
Web 2.0
Référencement
Flash
Chef de projet
Xhtml
Instagram
Twitter
Pinterest
Viadeo
Facebook
Linkedin

  • Europcar - Global Head of Social Media

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2014 - maintenant Responsible for the global social media strategy in line with the corporate markets needs and for the social media editorial calendar across all social channels and markets
    - Coordinate cross-department and external resources within an international team
    - Drive social media and social selling process with multiple departments (Marketing & Brand, B2B, B2C, HR & Employer Brand, e-PR and customer relationship)
    - Manage multilingual content production for Europcar Blogs (B2C & B2B)
    - Manage and grow Europcar online communities across all the markets, leading inspiration, driving engagement and providing joined-up social media customer support (20k to 200k likes in 1 year - Deploy customer support in less than one hour in 10 countries)
    - Center for best practice, pushing Europcar forward as an innovator in social media.
    - Monitor, listen and manage the responses to the users in a “Social” way while cultivating followers and sales for all the corporate countries
    - C-level coaching : training and coaching of C-level presence on the Social Media (CEO, CMO)
    - e-PR campaign to support the brand and marketing communication

    >> E-marketing Paris 2015 : Speaker - Inbound Marketing & B2B
    >> External digital strategy Awards 2015 - Mediatech - (Entreprises et communication)

  • Volkswagen - Digital and Social Media Manager

    Villers-Cotterets 2012 - 2013 Digital : In charge of launch and product campaigns
    Golf 7 launch Campaign : Digital and multi-devices strategy, International coordinator, agencies management
    Media planning : Search, Display, Performance (RTB & Affiliation)

    Mobile :
    Golf Challenge :
    - 25 K active players + 160 K pictures uploaded, 35 k downloads
    - 150 K views on youtube, 50k€ + free media value
    >> Grand Prix Stratégies du Marketing Client 2013 ( Golf Challenge )

    Social Media & e-PR :
    In charge of social media & e-PR strategy
    Launch of Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, youtube and twitter official accounts in France.
    >> EBG Speaker 2012 : Mobile, Social & Big Data ( Golf Challenge )
    >> Volkswagen : Top 3 des marques les plus recommandées par les français.

  • Extrême Sensio - Head of Social Media

    Clichy 2011 - 2012 - Team & project manager
    - Knowledge management : Speaker. Setup social media & best practices internal workshop and marketing stakeholders and top management coaching
    - In charge of call to tender 100% digital.
    - Social media : creation of business unit and offers : F-commerce, SRM, Social Media, Business Intelligence based on Hub-management
    Brands : Bacardi-Martini I Get 27 I Française des jeux I Castel I St Hubert I Tassimo I Parc Astérix I Infogreffe I Club Med Gym I Compagnie des alpes ...

  • Fullsix - Digital / Social Media Strategist

    Levallois-Perret 2010 - 2010 - Key interlocutor on social media and digital strategy
    - In charge of Evian worldwide Facebook / Social media Platform
    - Leading Digital projects with large teams management
    - Leading, writing and presentation of digital and social media proposals
    - Community building = More than 500K fans

    Brands : evian monde I SFR I Malakoff Mederic ... (900 K euros de MB)

  • Various companies - Digital Project Manager

    2006 - 2010 Chef de Groupe Marketing, Groupe McCANN Paris, 2008 - 2010
    Responsable des sites du Recrutement, Société Générale Paris, 2007 - 2008
    Chargé de Communication Internet, KPMG Paris, 2006 - 2007

  • Stephanezwahlen.com - Digital, Social Media & e-PR Manager / Head of Digital & Social Media

    2004 - maintenant Over 10 years of experience in all aspects of digital, i am an expert in digital, social media & e-PR strategy working with marketing stakeholders and business owners seeking to upgrade their branded engagement & optimize their communications efforts online.

    >> External digital strategy Awards 2015 - Mediatech - (Entreprise et communication)
    >> Grand Prix Stratégies du Marketing Client 2013 ( Golf Challenge )
    >> EBG Speaker 2012 : Mobile, Social & Big Data ( Golf Challenge )
    >> Volkswagen : Top 3 des marques les plus recommandées par les français.

    // BRAND EXPERIENCE

    Banking, Investment : Groupe Société générale
    Cars : Volkswagen AG, Renault
    Cosmetics: Filorga
    Food and beverage: Bacardi-Martini Group, Get 27, evian (Worldwide social media), Tassimo,
    St-Hubert, Hepar, Groupe Castel
    Retail: Décathlon, Braun
    Services: Group Accor, KPMG, Malakoff Mederic, Michelin, AlterGaz, SFR
    Institutional : Cité de l’espace, Infogreffe, Dossier Familial, UNFP
    Sports and entertainment : Parc Astérix, Club Med Gym, Française des jeux
    Start up : Boutic Republic, Regime Dukan, Zoneadvisor.com

