Stéphanie ABINADER LOGEAIS

Over 6 years’ experience in FMCG with focus on hygiene, food safety and manufacturing processes.

Strong from an international background I handled the positions of international food safety auditor, quality engineer and quality manager on site and in head office.



Relevant Knowledge, Skills and Specialisation

Quality Management & Quality in design – Operational excellence (lean six sigma) – Program / project management – Total Performance Management (TPM) – Auditor ISO 22000 & 9001 - Microbiological and Chemical control plan – Dairy, Confectionery and Culinary manufacturing processes



Mes compétences :

Agroalimentaire

Audit

Conseil

Formation

Hygiène

Qualité

Gestion de projet

Management