Stephanie ANCELLE-HANSEN

NEUILLY SUR SEINE

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • LF Beauty /Jackel - Member of Li& Fung - Business Product development

    2004 - maintenant Business product development : Soft goods/ Secondary packaging /beauty accessories

    LF BEAUTY develop , produce and deliver beauty related products to leading cosmetic brands for the development of French beauty clients

    Products development : idea, design , quality assurance , production to delivery for a wide range of products from soft goods, metal, cardboard boxes , jewelry and beauty accessories

    • Interface between marketing & purchasing teams on clients side & operational teams in Asia
    • Coordination with the design team, purchase and supply chain department
    • Respect of budget / objectives and pricing sheet/ production and retro-planning
    • Market watch and trends reports
    • Customers portfolio management for cosmetics companies
    Current clients : Interparfums, Coty , Yves Rocher, Pacific Creation, Sisley
    Past clients : Sephora, Givenchy, L’Oreal, Clarins, Moet & Chandon.

  • Guinot (société de produits cosmétique / marché institut) - Brand manager - Product development - skin care

    1997 - 2003 • Management of launch projects (formula for face skin care)
    • Marketing plan development (name, concept, formula, packaging design)
    • Create and develop products for global market from concept to launch in formula respecting budget, timing including marketing trend study
    • Interfacing with R&D, packaging ,production & quality

  • REVLON (société de produits cosmétiques / marché sélectif) - Operational Product manager

    1995 - 1997 • plan marketing development for French market
    • Animation trade support
    • promotional budget management (2 M Euros)
    • Developed and implement media plan



Formations

