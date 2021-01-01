Stephanie ANCELLE-HANSEN

LF Beauty /Jackel - Member of Li& Fung
- Business Product development
2004 - maintenant
Business product development : Soft goods/ Secondary packaging /beauty accessories
LF BEAUTY develop , produce and deliver beauty related products to leading cosmetic brands for the development of French beauty clients
Products development : idea, design , quality assurance , production to delivery for a wide range of products from soft goods, metal, cardboard boxes , jewelry and beauty accessories
• Interface between marketing & purchasing teams on clients side & operational teams in Asia
• Coordination with the design team, purchase and supply chain department
• Respect of budget / objectives and pricing sheet/ production and retro-planning
• Market watch and trends reports
• Customers portfolio management for cosmetics companies
Current clients : Interparfums, Coty , Yves Rocher, Pacific Creation, Sisley
Past clients : Sephora, Givenchy, L’Oreal, Clarins, Moet & Chandon.