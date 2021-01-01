Menu

Stéphanie BASTIERA

MELUN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • GERES RESTAURATION - Responsable de developpement

    MELUN 2013 - maintenant

  • Udi - Négociatrice en immobilier

    2013 - 2013

  • Alyzia - Responsable de vol

    Roissy Charles de Gaulle 2008 - 2013

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :