Stephanie BERTHE

-
Capgemini
- Vice Présidente, Global Strategic Initiatives & Partnerships, Marketing Director
SURESNES
2017 - maintenant
Vice President, Member of the Global Strategic Initiatives & Partners Leadership Team
Managing an international team of 8 marketing professionals, responsible for defining marketing strategy, plans & execution of integrated marketing programs designed to enable the growth of our digital, cloud and core IT business by leveraging our technology partners ecosystem, our innovation agenda, and intimacy with our partners.
-
Capgemini Group
- Chief Marketing Officer - Business Services Strategic Business Unit
2014 - 2017
11.7b revenue - 180,000 employees
Chief Marketing Officer - Business Services Strategic Business Unit (26,000 people)
Member of the marketing committee of Capgemini Group.
Responsible for managing team of marketing professionals in creating marketing strategy and
execution of integrated marketing programs designed to generate new business, expand footprint at
current clients and build brand in marketplace. Manage a team of 13 people across several countries
(Europe, Asia, and North America).
-
Capgemini University
- Branding, Marketing & Communications Director
2011 - 2014
-
Capgemini
- Marketing & Communications Director
SURESNES
2006 - 2011
Marketing & Communications Director - Business Process Outsourcing global SBU (13,000 people)
Responsible for defining the strategy and executing the global marketing & communications plans.
Built marketing team from scratch (9 people across USA, Latin America, Europe & Asia).
* Drive BPO solutions go to market, content development and distribution to maximize awareness
and generate leads
* Reinforce brand Increase awareness and consideration ;
* Drive the communications programs externally and internally
-
Atos
- Marketing & Communication Director
Bezons
2004 - 2006
Atos - Rome, Italy: Global Consulting, technology & Outsourcing Services company - EUR 5.1b revenue -
49,000 employees
Marketing & Communication Director EMA, (Southern Europe, Mediterranean, Balkans & Africa)
Managing Marketing & Communications team (5 people) for Southern Europe & Mediterranean,
Balkans & Africa; overseeing a K EUR 500 budget
* Development & implementation of Marketing & Communications strategy, plans and activities for
the region (all industry sectors)
* Drive Market research and analysis ;
* Responsible for Internal Communication within EMA region (internal newsletter, Intranet,...) ;
* Support of the Corporate Major Events team for communication & Customers Hospitality program
-
Schlumberger
- Corporate Marketing & Communication Manager, Energy IT Services & Telecom
Paris
2002 - 2004
Schlumberger - Montrouge, France: Global leading oilfield services company - $22.7b revenue -
83,000 employees
Corporate Marketing & Communication Manager, Energy IT Services & Telecom SBUs
Drive BUs marketing and communications operations, overseeing a $1.2 m budget
* Development of Marketing & Communications Strategy & Plans by sector
* Drive local roll out and implementation of key marketing initiatives & programs
* Responsible for Global Trade Shows and special events (e.g. GSM World Congress)
* Management of media relations, positioning, solutions launches, advertising, intranet / web
content, sales enablement tools
-
Sema Group
- Marketing & Communication Manager
Bezons
2001 - 2002
Sema Telecom - Montrouge, France: Global Consulting, technology & Outsourcing Services
-
Sema Group
- Marketing & Communications Manager, EMEA & Latin America
Bezons
1999 - 2001
-
Sema Telecom - Montrouge, France: Global Consulting, technology & Outsourcing Services
1999 - May 2001)
Drive regional marketing and communications operations, overseeing a K EUR 600 budget
-
Sema Group
- Sales & Bid Operations Manager
Bezons
1998 - 1999
* Responsible for the Sales & Pre-sales support team (5 assistants) ;
* Managing Sales portfolio pipeline and reporting ;
* Support Bids with Content & Documentation
-
Sema Group
- Sales & pre sales Executive Assistant
Bezons
1998 - 1999
-
Sema Group
- European Projects Administrative Manager
Bezons
1996 - 1997
Sema Group -Paris, France: Global Consulting, technology & Outsourcing Services company
R&D ``Esprit'' European Projects Administrative Manager , Energy & Utilities Division
-
Sema Group
- Group Managing Director's Executive Assistant
Bezons
1992 - 1995
-
Recruitment Consulting Agency
- France Marketing
1990 - 1991
France Marketing - St Denis, Reunion Island: Human Resources Consultant: Responsible for recruitment of middle management roles and Clients
Portfolio development (+20%)
-
Blanche-Birger
- Junior Sales
1989 - 1990
Blanche-Birger - St Denis, Reunion Island: Office Supplies distributor (Steelcase)
Junior Sales responsible for client portfolio development