Menu

Stephanie BERTHE

SURESNES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Fontenay-le-Fleury

En résumé

Une professionnelle du Marketing et de la Communication B2B avec une solide expérience dans l'industrie des services informatiques et de la technologie. Une excellente connaissance de toutes les facettes du Marketing et de la Communication interne/externe (relations presse & analystes de marché; publicité ; identité visuelle et marque; lancements de solutions ; campagnes digitales). Capable de définir les stratégies à mettre en place et les implémenter.
Excellentes qualités de management d’équipes dans un environnement multiculturel. Très créative, dotée d’un fort esprit d'équipe, recherche de nouveaux défis.
Langue maternelle française; bilingue en anglais; maîtrise de l’italien et de l’espagnol.

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Communication interne
Communication externe
Identités visuelles
Relations Presse
Outsourcing
Business Process Outsourcing
Formation
Stratégie de communication
Social media
Marque employeur
Marketing stratégique
branding
team player
team building
people management
complex program management
communications skills
Team Management
Responsible for the branding
Responsible for recruitment
Program Management
Product Development
B2B marketing

Entreprises

  • Capgemini - Vice Présidente, Global Strategic Initiatives & Partnerships, Marketing Director

    SURESNES 2017 - maintenant Vice President, Member of the Global Strategic Initiatives & Partners Leadership Team

    Managing an international team of 8 marketing professionals, responsible for defining marketing strategy, plans & execution of integrated marketing programs designed to enable the growth of our digital, cloud and core IT business by leveraging our technology partners ecosystem, our innovation agenda, and intimacy with our partners.

  • Capgemini Group - Chief Marketing Officer - Business Services Strategic Business Unit

    2014 - 2017 11.7b revenue - 180,000 employees
    Chief Marketing Officer - Business Services Strategic Business Unit (26,000 people)
    Member of the marketing committee of Capgemini Group.

    Responsible for managing team of marketing professionals in creating marketing strategy and
    execution of integrated marketing programs designed to generate new business, expand footprint at
    current clients and build brand in marketplace. Manage a team of 13 people across several countries
    (Europe, Asia, and North America).

  • Capgemini University - Branding, Marketing & Communications Director

    2011 - 2014

  • Capgemini - Marketing & Communications Director

    SURESNES 2006 - 2011 Marketing & Communications Director - Business Process Outsourcing global SBU (13,000 people)
    Responsible for defining the strategy and executing the global marketing & communications plans.
    Built marketing team from scratch (9 people across USA, Latin America, Europe & Asia).

    * Drive BPO solutions go to market, content development and distribution to maximize awareness
    and generate leads
    * Reinforce brand Increase awareness and consideration ;
    * Drive the communications programs externally and internally

  • Atos - Marketing & Communication Director

    Bezons 2004 - 2006 Atos - Rome, Italy: Global Consulting, technology & Outsourcing Services company - EUR 5.1b revenue -
    49,000 employees
    Marketing & Communication Director EMA, (Southern Europe, Mediterranean, Balkans & Africa)

    Managing Marketing & Communications team (5 people) for Southern Europe & Mediterranean,
    Balkans & Africa; overseeing a K EUR 500 budget
    * Development & implementation of Marketing & Communications strategy, plans and activities for
    the region (all industry sectors)
    * Drive Market research and analysis ;
    * Responsible for Internal Communication within EMA region (internal newsletter, Intranet,...) ;
    * Support of the Corporate Major Events team for communication & Customers Hospitality program

  • Schlumberger - Corporate Marketing & Communication Manager, Energy IT Services & Telecom

    Paris 2002 - 2004 Schlumberger - Montrouge, France: Global leading oilfield services company - $22.7b revenue -
    83,000 employees
    Corporate Marketing & Communication Manager, Energy IT Services & Telecom SBUs

    Drive BUs marketing and communications operations, overseeing a $1.2 m budget
    * Development of Marketing & Communications Strategy & Plans by sector
    * Drive local roll out and implementation of key marketing initiatives & programs
    * Responsible for Global Trade Shows and special events (e.g. GSM World Congress)
    * Management of media relations, positioning, solutions launches, advertising, intranet / web
    content, sales enablement tools

  • Sema Group - Marketing & Communication Manager

    Bezons 2001 - 2002 Sema Telecom - Montrouge, France: Global Consulting, technology & Outsourcing Services

  • Sema Group - Marketing & Communications Manager, EMEA & Latin America

    Bezons 1999 - 2001

  • Sema Group - Marketing & Communication Manager

    Bezons 1999 - 2001 Sema Telecom - Montrouge, France: Global Consulting, technology & Outsourcing Services
    1999 - May 2001)

    Drive regional marketing and communications operations, overseeing a K EUR 600 budget

  • Sema Group - Sales & Bid Operations Manager

    Bezons 1998 - 1999 * Responsible for the Sales & Pre-sales support team (5 assistants) ;
    * Managing Sales portfolio pipeline and reporting ;
    * Support Bids with Content & Documentation

  • Sema Group - Sales & pre sales Executive Assistant

    Bezons 1998 - 1999

  • Sema Group - European Projects Administrative Manager

    Bezons 1996 - 1997 Sema Group -Paris, France: Global Consulting, technology & Outsourcing Services company
    R&D ``Esprit'' European Projects Administrative Manager , Energy & Utilities Division

  • Sema Group - Group Managing Director's Executive Assistant

    Bezons 1992 - 1995

  • Recruitment Consulting Agency - France Marketing

    1990 - 1991 France Marketing - St Denis, Reunion Island: Human Resources Consultant: Responsible for recruitment of middle management roles and Clients
    Portfolio development (+20%)

  • Blanche-Birger - Junior Sales

    1989 - 1990 Blanche-Birger - St Denis, Reunion Island: Office Supplies distributor (Steelcase)
    Junior Sales responsible for client portfolio development

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :