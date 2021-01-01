Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Stéphanie BY
Stéphanie BY
MÈZE
Entreprises
CARSAT Languedoc Roussillon
- Secrétaire
2005 - maintenant
SARL TBMF
- Barmaid
2004 - 2005
Vidéo Sim
- Vendeuse
2003 - 2004
Bureau Alpes Contrôles
- Assistante d'Agence
Annecy-le-Vieux
2001 - 2003
Bureau Veritas
- Secrétaire Technique
Puteaux
1998 - 2001
Formations
Lycée Georges Pompidou
Castelnau Le Lez
1996 - 1998
BAC PRO BUREAUTIQUE
Lycée Jean Mermoz
Montpellier
1994 - 1996
BEP Communication Administrative et Secrétariat
Réseau
Carsat L-R RISQUES PROFESSIONNELS
Christine GROSZEK
Christine MAZIARZ
Claudine BY
David GRANDJEAN JOYEUX
Eric HEUDE
Fabien QUANTIN
Lilian PITAULT
Patrick PARIS
