Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stephanie PONCHEL
Ajouter
Stephanie PONCHEL
COURBEVOIE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Laboratoire pharmaceutique
- Purchase and controlling associate
2000 - maintenant
Léon de Bruxelles (siège)
- Comptable général et tiers
1997 - 2000
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdellah BOUDADE
Arnaud DELLE-VEDOVE
Benedicte PATRON
Bouchra BENSALAH
Jean-Christophe DURIEUX
Mabrouk KENOUZ
Marie LAURET
Nicolas BOUDAL
Thierry DUNOYER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z