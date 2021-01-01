Sylvain HUSSON

-
Agglomération de Compiègne
- Responsable exploitation eau potable
2015 - maintenant
-
Bic
- Electro automaticien
Clichy
2015 - 2015
-
Derichebourg Aqua
- Technicien automatisme
Paris
2015 - 2015
Réalisation étude pour optimisation fonctionnement site de Méru.
Définition d'une architecture standard à appliquer à tous les sites de Derichebourg Aqua.
Réalisation d'un programme automate standard à appliquer à tous les sites de Derichebourg Aqua.
Optimisation du fonctionnement de la partie boues pour économiser des réactifs.
-
SAUR
- Automaticien
2011 - 2015
-
PSART
- Gérant
2009 - 2011
prestationde service en automatisme
-
LYONNAISE DES EAUX
- ELECTRO AUTOMATICIEN
Coubervoie
2002 - 2011
SUIVIT DES RENOUVELLEMENTS, DES TRAVAUX NEUFS ET OPERATION DE MAINTENANCE NIVEAU 2