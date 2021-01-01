Menu

Sylvain HUSSON

PASSEL

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Agglomération de Compiègne - Responsable exploitation eau potable

    2015 - maintenant

  • Bic - Electro automaticien

    Clichy 2015 - 2015

  • Derichebourg Aqua - Technicien automatisme

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Réalisation étude pour optimisation fonctionnement site de Méru.
    Définition d'une architecture standard à appliquer à tous les sites de Derichebourg Aqua.
    Réalisation d'un programme automate standard à appliquer à tous les sites de Derichebourg Aqua.
    Optimisation du fonctionnement de la partie boues pour économiser des réactifs.

  • SAUR - Automaticien

    2011 - 2015

  • PSART - Gérant

    2009 - 2011 prestationde service en automatisme

  • LYONNAISE DES EAUX - ELECTRO AUTOMATICIEN

    Coubervoie 2002 - 2011 SUIVIT DES RENOUVELLEMENTS, DES TRAVAUX NEUFS ET OPERATION DE MAINTENANCE NIVEAU 2

Formations

Réseau