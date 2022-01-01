Sylvain LORILLOU

-
OCS Vietnam
- Branch Manager
2011 - maintenant
- Operations: Effeciently and effectively organize the operations of the department which includes all the maintenance and service teams to maximize profitability. Lead project managers in charge of clients’ accounts. Identify and address opeational problems in a timely fashion. Plan for ongoing operational needs, including supplies, equipment, facilities. Supervise quality and safety issues.
- Financial: Plan periodically financial objectives, future profitability of the department. Follow up the profitability and cashflow of operations, purchase, stocks and payment collections in coordination with the Administration and Finance Department. Prepare all budgets for department activities. Perform in-depth financial analysis and promtly address financial problems.
- Marketing: Prepare comprehensive marketing plans, including regular analysis of the company’s competition and market potential. Maintain commmercial contacts with all main clients, and direct the prospective clients researches. Ensure that the department is effectively presented to customers and its market. Use the marketing function to build long-term stability for the company and department. Monitor and work to improve customer and member service levels.
- Human resources: Establish personnel policies and organization that are effective and support the department’s value. Ensure adequate employee training, recruitment, evaluation, safety and personnel systems.
- Planning and leadership: Work with the Management Board to ensure adequate planning for the department/company’s future. Provide leadership by communicating well, maintaining good business relationships and representing the company in a positive light.
-
Cominasia
- Service Division Manager
2010 - 2011
Responsible for Service Department of Comin Asia, HCMC and Danang branch.
From end of 2010 to end of 2011, took active part of joint venture between Cominasia Service department and PCS group: expansion from Hard Services (M&E Maintenance) to Soft Services in order to offer comprehensive package of in house Facilities Management services.
New joint venture is OCS Vietnam.
Job description similar to the one with OCS Vietnam.
-
ADEN Services
- HCMC Deputy Branch Manager
2008 - 2010
Manage and develop the company’s operations for the Branch
Develop the business and launch new operations in a challenging environment
Lead, manage and coach a fast growing team
Acquire extensive knowledge of operations in order to master their functioning (be able to run an operation if needed)
To control the operations on the quality & technical aspect
Cooperation and implementation of best quality services
Supervise the financial consolidation and conduct the timely reporting
Strengthen the Company’s position in the location
To respect and enforce the Company’s internal corporate policies and rules
Cooperate with all Company’s internal departments, suppliers, customers, authorities, external consultants / auditors
Reporting to General Management
-
CAMOM
- Responsable de contrat
2007 - 2008
Responsable de contrat de maintenance
- 50 personnes : 2 adjoints, 4 préparateurs, 6 chefs d’équipes, 38 techniciens
- 5 M€/an de chiffre d’affaires
- Contrat forfaitaire à obligation de résultats, montage, tuyauterie, mécanique, arrêts programmés, préparation
- Principales missions :
. assurer la gestion contractuelle, financière et technique du contrat
. veiller au respect des objectifs qualités et sécurité
. réaliser l’interface avec le client (représentant et coordinateurs d’unités)
. optimiser les ressources en fonction de la charge de travail (renforts, prêt de personnel)
. s’assurer du suivi du plan de maintenance préventive et préparation des interventions
. chiffrer et réaliser de travaux hors forfaits afin de développer l’activité
. suivre et contrôler les sous-traitants et fournisseurs
. veiller à la formation et au recrutement du personnel en adéquation avec les besoins
-
SAIPEM-Filiale du groupe ENI
- Chef de Contrat
2005 - 2007
Responsable de 2 contrats de maintenance sur sites pétroliers de Total au NIGERIA
- Contrat onshore: 4 M$/an, 16 superviseurs expatriés, 85 techniciens nigérians
- Contrat offshore: 2 M$/an, 11 superviseurs expatriés, 20 techniciens nigérians
- Contrats forfaitaires à obligation de résultats, turbines, mécanique, électricité, instrumentation, HVAC, tertiaire
- Poste sur base vie autonome en rotations 11 semaines / 3 semaines.
- Principales missions :
. identiques au poste actuel (mais contexte et métiers différents), de plus :
. assurer l’interface avec les services de support de l’entreprise à la base logistique
. mettre en place un service de fourniture de pièces de rechange et logistique entre le magasin et les sites
. assurer la logistique du personnel expatrié en rotations
. prise en compte du contexte sécuritaire particulier
. suivi exceptionnel d’une évacuation en période de crise
-
SAIPEM-Filiale du groupe ENI
- Ingénieur maintenance chargé de missions
2003 - 2005
- Missions d’estimations de contrats de maintenances sur sites, France et étranger
. Etude de prix, réponses à appels d’offre
. Clarifications techniques et commerciales avec les clients
. Mise en place de méthodes de fonctionnement, GMAO, expertises ponctuelles
-
AGENCE UNIVERSITAIRE FRANCOPHONE - Da Nang - VIETNAM
- Stage assistant ingénieur missionné par un comité d’aide au développement
2001 - 2001
- Suivi technique et budgétaire d’un chantier de rénovation du réseau d’eau de l’hôpital de Da Nang
- Etude de faisabilité d’une unité de production de biogaz avec les autorités locales