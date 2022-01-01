Menu

Sylvain MANCEAU

LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Virtualisation
TCP/IP
Bash
Operating Systems
Oracle
Aix
Microsoft Windows Server
Systems Engineering
Computer hardware
As400
VMware
Windows PowerShell
Linux
PostgreSQL
MySQL
Microsoft SQL Server
Storage Area Network
Cisco Certified Network Associate
IBM
IBM IBMi AS400
Virtualization
UNIX
Behaviour-Driven Development
IBM OS/2
C Programming Language
CMDB
DB2
Ethernet
Firewalls
HTML
IBM Hardware
Microsoft Windows
Nagios
Oracle 11g
PC Hardware > Intel PCs
Pascal
PowerShell
REXX
Router
SNA
Token Ring
VMware vSphere
XML

Entreprises

  Sigma - Ingénieur systèmes & réseaux

    LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE 2018 - maintenant équipe IMWA : administration & support Microsoft & middlewares, puis IBMi (AS/400)

  Sigma - Ingénieur systèmes & réseaux

    LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE 2015 - 2018 équipe IIPS : administration & support : stockage, virtualisation, supervision, sauvegarde, matériel (serveurs)

  Sigma - Ingénieur systèmes & réseaux

    LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE 2013 - 2015 équipe Unix/Linux : continuité du projet, administration Unix/Linux, BDD, middlewares

  Sigma - Ingénieur systèmes & réseaux

    LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE 2011 - 2013 Projet "Culturel" E-Leclerc

  Sigma - Ingénieur systèmes & réseaux

    LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE 2011 - maintenant Administration & support Unix/Linux, BDD, middlewares, scripting Bash
    Administration & support stockage, virtualisation, supervision, sauvegarde, matériel (serveurs), scripting Bash, Perl, Powershell, Powercli
    Administration & support Microsoft & middlewares, scripting Powershell
    Administration & support HPE/Microfocus uCMDB
    Administration IBMi (AS/400), scripting CLP

  Blondeau Informatique - Ingénieur systèmes & réseaux

    2011 - 2011 Mission expert VMware pour British Telecom

  Blondeau Informatique - Ingénieur systèmes & réseaux

    2010 - 2010 Mission administrateur VMware & SAN pour GMF

  Blondeau Informatique - Ingénieur systèmes & réseaux

    2008 - 2009 Mission ingénieur AIX/Linux/Windows/Vmware pour MACIF

  Blondeau Informatique - Ingénieur systèmes & réseaux

    1999 - 2005 Mission ingénieur système OS/2 pour Caisse d'Epargne

  Blondeau Informatique - Ingénieur systèmes & réseaux

    1997 - 1999 Mission ingénieur système Windows pour Yves Rocher

  Blondeau Informatique - Ingénieur Système et Réseau

    1992 - 1997 Mission support technique & administration OS/2

Formations

