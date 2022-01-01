Sylvain MANDARD

PLASTIC OMNIUM AUTO EXTERIEUR
- Acheteur Matières Premières
2006 - 2008Plastic Omnium Auto Exterior –Lyon, France - Automotive Equipment -
Exterior Components and Modules – 2007 Revenues: €2,685 Billions – 14200 Employees
Commodity Buyer– Portfolio 55M€ - 11 Suppliers
Raw Materials: Polypropylene (Reactor grades – Compounds-Recycled PP), Styrenics (ABS, ABS-PC), PC-PBT, PA.
- Determine purchasing strategies to achieve cost reductions
- Issued RFI, RFQ and Raise Purchase Orders
- Negotiate costs and Terms & Conditions for all PO Plants worldwide (incl. LT contracts)
- Worked with project teams (Engineering, Quality, Logistics, Sales, and Legal to ensure delivering goods in line with Plastic Omnium development and serial life requirements worldwide)
- Proposed and implemented tools to improve purchasing process efficiency
- Proposed and followed-up technical and economical productivity in serial life
C.R.P.
- Chef de projet
2003 - 2005Contrôle Régulation Pyrométrie.
Pyrométrie industrielle et traitement thermique.
•Gestion des achats et approvisionnements famille d’achat Instrumentation et Contrôle
•Mise en place d’une stratégie d’achat sur la famille Instrumentation et contrôle ayant conduit à la mise en sous-traitance de certains produits
•Gestion des relations avec HERING AG
WAFIOS AG
- Gestion de production
2001 - 2001Stuttgart, Allemagne
Fabricant de machine outil à commande numérique pour l’usinage des métaux en fil
•Gestion des ordres de fabrication pour la sous-traitance
•Création d’un catalogue d’outillage pour un centre d’usinage
•Création d’une base de données exploitable par un logiciel de mesure