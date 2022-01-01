Sylvain MAZALEYRAT

Evellia (www.evellia.com) is a digital product management consulting firm : we use our agile culture and our product expertise in order to deliver end-to-end solutions.



Digital Transformation

- Rethink the organization : Business Process simplification, Customer Experience Improvement

- Propagate values : agile coaching, Product-focussed organisations setup

- Provide new uses : new business models, new innovative ways identification



Product Management

- Manage the product : stakeholder and businesses interviews to fix the vision and scope the product

- Own the product : team, project workflow setup. Product roadmap/storymap/backlog creation. Tools (kanban, user stories, etc.) setup

- Help the project : backlog, user stories, velocity tracking. Change Management support (deployment, workflow for maintenance, etc)



IT Consulting

- Lead IT Audit and master plan : projects portfolio analysis, functional maps, definition of scenarios

- Conduct CRM projects : marketing workflows design. Project Scope definition and implementation support

- Setup data warehouses : stakeholder and businesses interviews to define KPIS and analysis dimensions, modelisation of the data warehouse



References

BNP Paribas, Keolis, GDF Suez, Dalkia, Crédit Agricole, Corsairfly, Bolloré Africa Logistics, Fond Stratégique d'Investissement, Eiffage Construction, Weldom, Groupement Saint-Denis/Villetaneuse/Plaine Commune, AdenClassifieds, Conseil régional d'Aquitaine, Quatrem, Unifrance, etc.



Mes compétences :

E-business

Conception

Modélisation

Urbanisme

SI

Décisionnel

Business plan

CRM MS Dynamics

Consultant senior

Management de projets

Project management

Business intelligence

Marketing digital

Stratégie internet

Business analyst

CRM & programmes de Fidélisation

Stratégie marketing

Web

Architecture

Agile Scrum