Sylvain MAZALEYRAT

Evellia (www.evellia.com) is a digital product management consulting firm : we use our agile culture and our product expertise in order to deliver end-to-end solutions.
Digital Transformation
- Rethink the organization : Business Process simplification, Customer Experience Improvement
- Propagate values : agile coaching, Product-focussed organisations setup
- Provide new uses : new business models, new innovative ways identification
Product Management
- Manage the product : stakeholder and businesses interviews to fix the vision and scope the product
- Own the product : team, project workflow setup. Product roadmap/storymap/backlog creation. Tools (kanban, user stories, etc.) setup
- Help the project : backlog, user stories, velocity tracking. Change Management support (deployment, workflow for maintenance, etc)
IT Consulting
- Lead IT Audit and master plan : projects portfolio analysis, functional maps, definition of scenarios
- Conduct CRM projects : marketing workflows design. Project Scope definition and implementation support
- Setup data warehouses : stakeholder and businesses interviews to define KPIS and analysis dimensions, modelisation of the data warehouse
References
BNP Paribas, Keolis, GDF Suez, Dalkia, Crédit Agricole, Corsairfly, Bolloré Africa Logistics, Fond Stratégique d'Investissement, Eiffage Construction, Weldom, Groupement Saint-Denis/Villetaneuse/Plaine Commune, AdenClassifieds, Conseil régional d'Aquitaine, Quatrem, Unifrance, etc.
