Sylvain PORTAL

Recherche
Qualité
Agroalimentaire
R&D
Gestion de projet
Analyse sensorielle
Innovation
Entreprises
DIANA
- R&D et Application technician _ platform BBF and texture
Rennes2016 - maintenant-Realization of tests and applications for the baby food and texture platform, respecting as closely as possible the operating conditions of our customers.
-Development of new products (flakes, crunchies and powder) by setting up experimental protocols: planning, realization (spray drying and roller dryer), synthesis of tests, physico-chemical and sensory analyzes.
-Realization of prototype and application sampling for customer visits.
Fruinov (filliale Andros)
- Development Technologist
2015 - 2015 - Formulation of recipes and writing of data sheets
- Realization of samples in laboratory and pilot scale based on the brief
- Carry out physico-chemical analyzes on finished products
- Management of raw materials.
Mnbp
- Production agent
2013 - 2015- In charge of the production chain (grease cartridge and stopper)
- Perform sampling and quality control
- Stockpiling finish products
Cargill - Dairy Application Center
- Application Specialist - Cargill Flavour System Go to person
2011 - 2011- Connect with other BU to identify technical & business opportunities.
- Promote CFS capabilities internally and externally
- Sales/Technical training
- Customer visits
- Priactives Presentations
- Involvement in cross-BU projects/events according to CFS promotion strategy
- Provides support on flavour use in Application Center projects. Identify best performing flavour in each categories.
- Support Core Flavour Library continuous improvement though flavour evaluation in applications
- Support CFL long term technologic projects
- Technical support to CFS customers
Cadbury - Kraft Foods RSSL
- Technologist
2010 - 2010- Carry out experiments, lab and pilot scale trials following project brief, timelines and methods required
- Production of samples for sensory evaluation, flavor training, and chemical and physical analysis
- Performs texture analysis and microscopic analysis
- Collecting/recording technical data and interpretation of scientific results in preparations of presentations and reports
Neslté PTC Beauvais
- Assistant Project Manager
2008 - 2009- Implementation of industrial test of flavouring in Ice Cream product
- Quality control (GC-MS analysis: flavours, additives and ice cream, mmicroscopic analysis)
- Safety management of chemical product and flavours of the analytical Laboratory
Project: Study of aromatic variability of commercial vanilla extract in ice creaml by sensory and chemical analysis.