Sylvain PORTAL

Rennes

Mes compétences :
Recherche
Qualité
Agroalimentaire
R&D
Gestion de projet
Analyse sensorielle
Innovation

Entreprises

  • DIANA - R&D et Application technician _ platform BBF and texture

    Rennes 2016 - maintenant -Realization of tests and applications for the baby food and texture platform, respecting as closely as possible the operating conditions of our customers.
    -Development of new products (flakes, crunchies and powder) by setting up experimental protocols: planning, realization (spray drying and roller dryer), synthesis of tests, physico-chemical and sensory analyzes.
    -Realization of prototype and application sampling for customer visits.

  • Fruinov (filliale Andros) - Development Technologist

    2015 - 2015 - Formulation of recipes and writing of data sheets
    - Realization of samples in laboratory and pilot scale based on the brief
    - Carry out physico-chemical analyzes on finished products
    - Management of raw materials.

  • Mnbp - Production agent

    2013 - 2015 - In charge of the production chain (grease cartridge and stopper)
    - Perform sampling and quality control
    - Stockpiling finish products

  • Cargill - Dairy Application Center - Application Specialist - Cargill Flavour System Go to person

    2011 - 2011 - Connect with other BU to identify technical & business opportunities.
    - Promote CFS capabilities internally and externally
    - Sales/Technical training
    - Customer visits
    - Priactives Presentations
    - Involvement in cross-BU projects/events according to CFS promotion strategy
    - Provides support on flavour use in Application Center projects. Identify best performing flavour in each categories.
    - Support Core Flavour Library continuous improvement though flavour evaluation in applications
    - Support CFL long term technologic projects
    - Technical support to CFS customers

  • Cadbury - Kraft Foods RSSL - Technologist

    2010 - 2010 - Carry out experiments, lab and pilot scale trials following project brief, timelines and methods required
    - Production of samples for sensory evaluation, flavor training, and chemical and physical analysis
    - Performs texture analysis and microscopic analysis
    - Collecting/recording technical data and interpretation of scientific results in preparations of presentations and reports

  • Neslté PTC Beauvais - Assistant Project Manager

    2008 - 2009 - Implementation of industrial test of flavouring in Ice Cream product
    - Quality control (GC-MS analysis: flavours, additives and ice cream, mmicroscopic analysis)
    - Safety management of chemical product and flavours of the analytical Laboratory

    Project: Study of aromatic variability of commercial vanilla extract in ice creaml by sensory and chemical analysis.

