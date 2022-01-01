Menu

Sylvain RÉAU

Neuville-de-Poitou

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Assainissement
Écologie
Mobile
Organisation

Entreprises

  • Toilettes & co - Chef d'entreprise

    Neuville-de-Poitou 2010 - maintenant Création d'une entreprise de location et vente de toilettes sèches.

  • Synergie - Responsable d'agence (Poitiers 86)

    Paris 2005 - 2008

  • SPCL - Commercial Terrain (Bordeaux 33)

    Lyon 2003 - 2004

Formations

Réseau