Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain RÉAU
Ajouter
Sylvain RÉAU
Neuville-de-Poitou
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Assainissement
Écologie
Mobile
Organisation
Entreprises
Toilettes & co
- Chef d'entreprise
Neuville-de-Poitou
2010 - maintenant
Création d'une entreprise de location et vente de toilettes sèches.
Synergie
- Responsable d'agence (Poitiers 86)
Paris
2005 - 2008
SPCL
- Commercial Terrain (Bordeaux 33)
Lyon
2003 - 2004
Formations
Ecole De Gestion Et De Commerce
L'Isle D'Espagnac
1999 - 2002
CFA Maison de la Formation
Poitiers
1997 - 1998
Lycée Camille Guerin
Poitiers
1994 - 1997
Réseau
Agathe BIDET
Alis COURVOISIER
Aurélie DE LA FORTERIE (BOURDON)
Clément RIOUX
Coraline CHERBIT
Emilie MERCIER
Mathilde RÉGNARD
Michel CHARPENTIER
Perrin STEPHANE
Valérie Anne LAURIER