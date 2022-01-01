Menu

Sylvain ROUYER

Saint Ouen

En résumé

Mes compétences :
human resources
technical assistance
personnel coordination
external teams management
Supervision of installation and assembly
Production support
Forklift Trucks
Construction site
Construction Management
Civil Engineering
Assembly Lines

Entreprises

  • Alstom - Operating Project Coordinator

    Saint Ouen 2012 - maintenant * Internal and external teams management:
    * Coordination
    * Scheduling
    * Buyer ;
    * Production support / industrial estate and warehouse ;
    * Engine fleets and Material

  • Alstom - Project Manager, Maintenance & Director tramway Jerusalem

    Saint Ouen 2009 - 2011

  • Alstom - Project manager EMU China

    Saint Ouen 2006 - 2009 * Person in charge of the retrofit of the product line ``New Pendolino ``
    * China - Start-up and technical assistance, person in charge of the depot of Shenyang (project EMU China)
    * Savigliano - reliability of the regional train Minuetto (CTR) and participation in the expertises in various technical fields of the train in
    order to define the improvements of reliability in collaboration with the reliability growth team

    OTHER INDUSTRIES

  • Simo - Various

    2004 - 2005 missions (contractor)
    * Preparation of disassembly and transfer in China of the painting line (MATRA Romorentain)
    * Operations manager for JEUMONT (Manufacturer of huge alternators) Disassembling, rotor exchange, reassembly and start-up

  • COMAU - Person - Project manager

    2001 - 2004 * Installation of a service engineering maintenance within the framework of the resumption of the service maintenance by an external
    company including 163 people
    * Complete technical expertise of site PILKINGTON San Salvo
    * Installation of a data-processing service of management of maintenance and spare parts (MMS)
    * Optimisation of the service maintenance in order to reduce times of intervention and to limit the duration of the stops of production
    * Preparation and management of the large planned stops of production

  • ITS - Project - Manager

    1999 - 2001 (Service primarily at PSA Brazil: Porto Real via company DÜRR)
    * Supervision of the installation, engineering Process and Maintenance of the building utilities
    * Missions of expertise and reception in the buildings (Door-fitting, Painting, Assembly) and of the utilities (Electrical production, of
    water, compressed air, networks of fire...)
    * Starting of the unit door-fitting (station, grips, robot, inverter...) including staff training
    * Installation and parameter setting of follow-up software of maintenance inspections

  • PSIA - Person - Directeur d'agence

    1998 - 1999 PSIA - Person in charge of an agency of Maintenance and Industrial Transfer
    * Creation of the Rhône Alpes agency ;
    * Development of customers (SNECMA, RENAULT, HOLY GOBAIN, INTERPANE, CALOR,...) ;
    * Choice and piloting of subcontracting ;
    * Assembly, disassembling, handling and installation of machines for manufacturers or customers

    * Metrology and geometry for adjustment of machines

  • SIMO - Technician & supervisor

    1996 - 1996 * Person in charge of the study and the transfer of a complete company (Automobile Manuli France) including various centres robotized
    in Chartres (28)

  • Simo industries - Supervisor

    1996 - 1998 Supervisory Building site, Public works, Civil engineering
    * Transfer and re-implantation machine supplements unit CEASED - Orleans (45) ;
    * Disassembling line of press FREUDENBERG in Saint Etienne (42), re-implantation in Barcelona (Spain)

    * Assembly moving element with the Viaduct of Clidane (63)

  • Sylvana - Manager

    1991 - 1992 * Reorganization of work, Method and productivity, Quality, Management of human resources

  • SEP Vernon - Technician R&D

    1990 - 1991 Detached on mission with the SEP (Vernon - 27) ;

  • SNECMA - National company - Agent de maitrise

    1989 - 1990

  • SNECMA - National company - Technician

    1987 - 1989

  • SNECMA - National company - Technician

    1986 - 1987

  • SNECMA - National company - Technician

    1983 - 1986

Formations

  • Snecma

    Evry 1980 - 1991 the Systems of measurement (SIMO) ;
    * Communication in Company (SNECMA)
    * Management of human resources (SNECMA)
    * Framing of team (SNECMA) ;
    * B.P. general Mechanics (School SNECMA) [Higher National Certificate, NVQ at level 3] ;
    * C.A.P. Mechanics [NVQ at level 1]
    * Licence driver Forklift (SIMO)
    * HN1 M3 Electric enabling

    LANGUAG

Réseau