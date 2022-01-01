Sylvain ROUYER

-
Alstom
- Operating Project Coordinator
Saint Ouen
2012 - maintenant
* Internal and external teams management:
* Coordination
* Scheduling
* Buyer ;
* Production support / industrial estate and warehouse ;
* Engine fleets and Material
Alstom
- Project Manager, Maintenance & Director tramway Jerusalem
Saint Ouen
2009 - 2011
Alstom
- Project manager EMU China
Saint Ouen
2006 - 2009
* Person in charge of the retrofit of the product line ``New Pendolino ``
* China - Start-up and technical assistance, person in charge of the depot of Shenyang (project EMU China)
* Savigliano - reliability of the regional train Minuetto (CTR) and participation in the expertises in various technical fields of the train in
order to define the improvements of reliability in collaboration with the reliability growth team
OTHER INDUSTRIES
Simo
- Various
2004 - 2005
missions (contractor)
* Preparation of disassembly and transfer in China of the painting line (MATRA Romorentain)
* Operations manager for JEUMONT (Manufacturer of huge alternators) Disassembling, rotor exchange, reassembly and start-up
COMAU - Person
- Project manager
2001 - 2004
* Installation of a service engineering maintenance within the framework of the resumption of the service maintenance by an external
company including 163 people
* Complete technical expertise of site PILKINGTON San Salvo
* Installation of a data-processing service of management of maintenance and spare parts (MMS)
* Optimisation of the service maintenance in order to reduce times of intervention and to limit the duration of the stops of production
* Preparation and management of the large planned stops of production
ITS - Project
- Manager
1999 - 2001
(Service primarily at PSA Brazil: Porto Real via company DÜRR)
* Supervision of the installation, engineering Process and Maintenance of the building utilities
* Missions of expertise and reception in the buildings (Door-fitting, Painting, Assembly) and of the utilities (Electrical production, of
water, compressed air, networks of fire...)
* Starting of the unit door-fitting (station, grips, robot, inverter...) including staff training
* Installation and parameter setting of follow-up software of maintenance inspections
PSIA - Person
- Directeur d'agence
1998 - 1999
PSIA - Person in charge of an agency of Maintenance and Industrial Transfer
* Creation of the Rhône Alpes agency ;
* Development of customers (SNECMA, RENAULT, HOLY GOBAIN, INTERPANE, CALOR,...) ;
* Choice and piloting of subcontracting ;
* Assembly, disassembling, handling and installation of machines for manufacturers or customers
* Metrology and geometry for adjustment of machines
SIMO
- Technician & supervisor
1996 - 1996
* Person in charge of the study and the transfer of a complete company (Automobile Manuli France) including various centres robotized
in Chartres (28)
Simo industries
- Supervisor
1996 - 1998
Supervisory Building site, Public works, Civil engineering
* Transfer and re-implantation machine supplements unit CEASED - Orleans (45) ;
* Disassembling line of press FREUDENBERG in Saint Etienne (42), re-implantation in Barcelona (Spain)
* Assembly moving element with the Viaduct of Clidane (63)
Sylvana
- Manager
1991 - 1992
* Reorganization of work, Method and productivity, Quality, Management of human resources
SEP Vernon
- Technician R&D
1990 - 1991
Detached on mission with the SEP (Vernon - 27) ;
SNECMA - National company
- Agent de maitrise
1989 - 1990
SNECMA - National company
- Technician
1987 - 1989
SNECMA - National company
- Technician
1986 - 1987
SNECMA - National company
- Technician
1983 - 1986