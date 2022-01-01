Sylvain TATON

Retail
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Derichebourg
Paris
maintenant
DERICHEBOURG ENVIRONNEMENT PURFER
- Responsable d'exploitation region Lyonnaise
2014 - maintenant
DERICHEBOURG ENVIRONNEMENT - PURFER CHALON
- Responsable d'exploitation
2010 - maintenant
DERICHEBOURG ENVIRONNEMENT - PURFER VILLEFRANCHE SUR SAÔNE
- Responsable d'exploitation
2005 - 2010
DERICHEBOURG ENVIRONNEMENT - PURFER Saint pierre De Chandieu
- Assistant d'Exploitation
2003 - 2005
Formations
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées INSA
Lyon
1998 - 2003
Réseau
Bruno TOFFOLO
Cédric NUVOLONE
David COURGEON
Frédéric THOMAS
Isabelle SEMBÉLY
Marie Christine CARVES-TOSOLINI
Nicolas NEDELLEC
Sylvain HEYMANN
Thierry DE SAINT-ROMAIN