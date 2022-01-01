Retail
Sylvain YEVOUTSE
Sylvain YEVOUTSE
ABIDJAN
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Bâtiment
Entreprises
Cerisier holding
- Chargé d'étude et controle de travaux
2014 - 2015
CIE
- Controleur CORS
2014 - maintenant
supershield west africa
- Agent technico commercial
2013 - 2015
bnetd
- Expertise immobiliere
2013 - 2013
bnetd
- Controleur travaux à la maitrise d'oeuvre
2012 - 2015
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Allassane DAGNOGO
Désiré KOUÉ GBE
Donatien MAHAN
Franck KOUASSI
Kalil MAGASSOUBA
Lagui Sylvestre DEGOUA
Luc CHOSAL
World Ceos FOR AFRICA