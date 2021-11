Sylvestre Miget is a Partner of ddpo, a consulting company specialized in Operational Value Creation based in Paris, that he co-founded in 2008.



Prior to this role, Sylvestre was Associate Director at Covalence, a consulting company specialized in Value Analysis and Value Engineering. He was responsible for the Training Department and Audiovisual & Communication activities from 2004 to 2008 (AIR LIQUIDE, LVMH, KEOLIS, VISTEON, GAZ DE FRANCE...).



He previously acted as a multimedia project manager, specialized in interactive audiovisual content. He notably worked for Arte (European cultural channel) and for the French National Audiovisual Institute (INA) Hypermedia Studio. His work has received numerous awards (Europrize - Cannes 2003 ; Mobius - Athens 2003 ; Mobius International - Beijing 2001)



He graduated from the Université de Technologie de Compiègne as an Engineer and received his Master's Degree (Applied Acoustics) from Université du Maine.



