Sylvie TELUK
Sylvie TELUK
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Naf Naf
- Gestionnaire
Epinay-sur-Seine
2012 - 2014
Teluk Entreprise
- Gérant
2010 - 2012
Top Office
- Responsable approvisionnement papèterie
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ
2006 - 2009
Formations
Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante
Roubaix
2002 - 2005
Achat/marketing
Réseau
Alexandre AUGER
Aline VANDENBAVIÈRE
Catherine GOUTAROT
Damien STEFANIAK
Farouk NASRI
Monsieur Farouk Nasri (Tourcoing)
Frederic JACQUET
Gilles BRUNEVAL
Guillaume FOURNIER
Stéphanie SIJNESAEL
