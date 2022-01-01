Menu

Sylvie TELUK

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Naf Naf - Gestionnaire

    Epinay-sur-Seine 2012 - 2014

  • Teluk Entreprise - Gérant

    2010 - 2012

  • Top Office - Responsable approvisionnement papèterie

    VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 2006 - 2009

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :