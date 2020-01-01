Taoufik RADAJ

Dynamique, autodidacte, sociable, voué pour le travail d'équipe, ponctuel, rigoureux et particulièrement intéressé par les nouvelles technologies.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Exchange Server

TCP/IP

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Office

Lotus Notes/Domino

Linux

Active Directory

active directory (2003 server

Vista

Toshiba Hardware

Printer Hardware

PC Hardware

OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)

Microsoft Windows Vista

Microsoft Windows 9x

Microsoft Windows 7

Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional

Mac OS X

HP Hardware

Frame Relay

EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)

Domain Name Server Protocol

ADSL

Installaion de camera de surveillance et de pointe

Animation de formation de l'utilisation des logici

Animation de formation pour préparation à la certi