Taoufik RADAJ

Dynamique, autodidacte, sociable, voué pour le travail d'équipe, ponctuel, rigoureux et particulièrement intéressé par les nouvelles technologies.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Exchange Server
TCP/IP
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux
Active Directory
active directory (2003 server
Vista
Toshiba Hardware
Printer Hardware
PC Hardware
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Mac OS X
HP Hardware
Frame Relay
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Domain Name Server Protocol
ADSL
Installaion de camera de surveillance et de pointe
Animation de formation de l'utilisation des logici
Animation de formation pour préparation à la certi