Menu

Taoufik RADAJ

Plaisir

En résumé

Dynamique, autodidacte, sociable, voué pour le travail d'équipe, ponctuel, rigoureux et particulièrement intéressé par les nouvelles technologies.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Exchange Server
TCP/IP
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux
Active Directory
active directory (2003 server
Vista
Toshiba Hardware
Printer Hardware
PC Hardware
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Mac OS X
HP Hardware
Frame Relay
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Domain Name Server Protocol
ADSL
Installaion de camera de surveillance et de pointe
Animation de formation de l'utilisation des logici
Animation de formation pour préparation à la certi

Entreprises

  • UPS - TSG Specialist

    Plaisir 2015 - maintenant

  • Capgemini - Pilote d'exploitation IT Monitoring & Supervision

    SURESNES 2014 - 2015 Pour le compte des clients: Orange (France Télécom),LDE (Lyonnaise des eaux), VEGA (Valeo) , AMCOR , ITICS SOUTH ,AREVA, LAFARGE.

    Environnements Techniques : Microsoft, UNIX, AS400, MVS, Oracle,Sybase, SQL Server, IBM-AIX.

    Outils de Supervision et Scheduler : TWS, TNG, CFT, $Universe, ARS, Centreon, SDM12, ARCSERVE (Sauvegarde), AUTOSYS, VMWARE Vsphère.

    Outils de Ticketing : GLPI , Teamforge Collabnet.
    • Administration Système sous windows Server 2003/2008/2012
    • Gestion des incidents hardwares et softwares
    • Utilisation d’outil de supervision et d’ordonnanceur
    • Surveiller les systèmes, les transactionnels et les travaux batch
    • Relancer les traitements KO , analyser les événements bloqués et les traiter selon les procédures définies
    • Arrêter/relancer des composants systèmes et des applications en suivant des modes opératoires et les consignes associés.
    • Assurer le bon déroulement d’exploitation
    • Assurer le bon fonctionnement des produits et périphériques.
    • Effectuer des checks quotidiens en lançant les scripts KSH pour vérifier l'état des environnement (Dataguard-Thread Pool- Etat des files System Disk-Archive Log).
    •Lancement des script SQL aux environnements Pre-Production ,Production et Hors Production.

  • DELL - Technicien Helpdesk

    MONTPELLIER 2012 - 2014 Technicien Helpdesk Niveau 1 pour le client AXA, Prendre en charge et traiter les appels des clients professionnels sur poste bureautique : Windows XP et Windows 7 (Active Directory), Microsoft Office, Lotus Notes, Outlook/Exchange Effectuer une prise en mains à distance via SCCM et URC. Traiter les incidents réseaux (active directory, ADSL, imprimantes réseaux…) et les incidents imprimantes et scanners (Lexmark, Ricoh, HP, Toshiba, Canon), Escalader et suivre les incidents plus complexes et plus longs à traiter aux équipes de niveau 2 via outils de reporting HP Service Manager Center

  • Accolade - Technicien Helpdesk Niveau 1 et 2 (Appels et mails)

    Casablanca 2012 - 2012  Référent client
     Comités de suivi
     Gestion des incidents N1 et N2
     Rédaction procédures N1
     Escalade des incidents les plus complexes
    Gestionnaire des habilitations et droits d’accès

  • Businesse Service Support (B2S) - Assistant technique

    2012 - 2012 Technicien Hotline Prendre en charge et traiter les appels des clients particuliers abonnes chez l'opérateur français Orange.

  • CK Informatique - Technico-commercial

    2012 - 2012 Consultant commercial (représentant de produits et commercialisation) & technique (installateur et support).

  • MDCALLCENTER - Technicien informatique

    casablanca 2011 - 2012 1 mois de stage au sein de centre d'appel MDCALLCENTER en tant que technicien réseau.

  • Phone Group - Assistant technique

    Casablanca 2010 - 2011
    Hotline Prendre en charge et traiter les appels des clients particuliers abonnes chez l'opérateur français Orange, sur des outils multimédias (PC XP/Vista, Mac OS X, connectiques wifi, smartphones ...) Effectuer de la vente en ligne et formations multimédias par téléphone
    - De 1er Jan2010 au 30 Mars. 2010[Société S.E.D.E.L] Stage Fin d'étude
    Stage de 2 mois au sein de Sté SEDEL occupant le poste : Technicien spécialisé en Réseaux et Systèmes Informatiques.

Formations

  • KAIZEN-SKILLS (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2014 - 2014 ITIL Foundation Certificate V3

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion Et Informatique (ISGI) (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2010 - 2011 Cisco Certified Network Associate

    Certifications CCNA 1,2,3,4

  • ISTA NTIC 2 (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2008 - 2010 Diplôme Technicien spécialisé réseaux et systèmes

Réseau