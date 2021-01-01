Menu

Taufik AKBAR

Courbevoie

En résumé

Having 13 years experience in the oil and gas industry (Offshore, Onshore and Subsea), with the ability to motivate, inspire and lead multi-disciplinary teams and successfully manage relationships with key stakeholders, the aptitude to be adept at collaborating and proactively sharing information and expertise with colleagues, the flexibility and sensitivity in multi-cultural teams and local environments, good inter-personal, communications, influencing and presentation skills.

Mes compétences :
Analyse des risques
Audit
Audit interne
Audit externe
AMDEC/FMECA

Entreprises

  • TechnipFMC - Project Quality Manager

    Courbevoie (92400) 2014 - 2018

  • Saipem sa

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux (78180) 2006 - 2013

  • Valeo Security System

    Créteil (94000) 2004 - 2005

  • PT. Truba Jurong Engineering, Indonésie

    Lhokseumawe 1998 - 1999

Formations

  • Université Marne La Vallee

    Champs Sur Marne 2004 - 2005

  • Université De Gadjah Mada (Yogyakarta)

    Yogyakarta 2000 - 2003 Génie Industriel

  • Polytechnique De Lhokseumawe (Lhokseumawe)

    Lhokseumawe 1995 - 1998 Génie Mécanique

    Spécialité en Production

Réseau