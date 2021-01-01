Menu

Teddy CHARVIN

Paris

En résumé

- Customer technical needs analysis
- Good communication skills
- Customer oriented
- Diligent and determined
- Mechanical design and engineering in high voltage environment
- Adaptability and autonomous
- Remote location within the acting region

Mes compétences :
Solidworks
ANSYS Workbench
ProMechanica
Ms project
ProEngineer / Creo Element
Team work
Customer relationship
Mechanical design and engineering
Microsoft Office
Customer technical need analysis

Entreprises

  • General Electric - Regional Sales specialist

    Paris 2017 - maintenant - Establish and maintain close customer relationships at all organizational levels, both with key accounts and within GE itself
    - Offer customers expert advice and support and pursue well-judged strategies relating to bids, quotations, and proposals
    - Define and implement go-to-market strategy for key accounts, drawing on in-depth knowledge of electricity grid solutions
    - Conduct effective, high-quality customer visits to achieve defined targets
    - Coordinate, package, and sell all GE products and solutions of relevance to assigned customers, in addition to managing Account teams

  • General Electric - Tendering manager

    Paris 2013 - maintenant As part of response to calls for tenders:
    => Review of enquiry documents
    => Technical analysis and standard verification
    => Accomplishment of cost estimation
    => Technical risk managment
    => Technical clarification with customers
    => Support of engineering teams and project managers for contract execution

  • Siemens T&D - R&D Mechanical design engineer

    Saint-Denis 2012 - 2013 Development of new high voltage circuit breaker (feasibility study):
    => Research of new concepts
    => 3D and 2D design (Creo Element)
    => Prototyping
    => Preparation and following tests
    => Mechanical and dielectrical simulations (Ansys workbench)

  • Siemens T&D - Design manager

    Saint-Denis 2009 - 2012 Work and study program:
    => Mechanical engineering (ProEngineer 3D, 2D): design of high voltage equipments
    => Qualification of new parts in collaboration with the purchasing and quality departments
    => Support for the Design For Manufacturing of a new product
    => Industrialization of a new product: Coordinator between the Grenoble development
    team and Berlin production team

Formations

Réseau

