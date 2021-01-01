Menu

Telmoudi MOHAMED AMINE

KORBA

En résumé

Ingénieur Agronome spécialité Horticulture, option protection des plantes .

Entreprises

  • Acitunisie - INGENIEUR TECHNICO COMMECIAL

    2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Agronomique De Chott Mariem

    2009 - 2012

  • Ecole Supérieure D’agriculture De Mogran. (Zaghwen)

    Zaghwen 2007 - 2009

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :