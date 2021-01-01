Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Telmoudi MOHAMED AMINE
Ajouter
Telmoudi MOHAMED AMINE
KORBA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Ingénieur Agronome spécialité Horticulture, option protection des plantes .
Entreprises
Acitunisie
- INGENIEUR TECHNICO COMMECIAL
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Institut Supérieur Agronomique De Chott Mariem
2009 - 2012
Ecole Supérieure D’agriculture De Mogran. (Zaghwen)
Zaghwen
2007 - 2009
Réseau
Angela MAZZALOVO
Aymen HWIWI
Christophe LOGÉAT
Ilyes CHAOUAL
Kchih MOHSEN
M Zeki GUVERCIN
Neddy MACAN
Sahim JAAFAR
Salem ZAOUI
Sébastien DECLOITRE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z