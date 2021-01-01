Menu

Thierry ROVEL

Saint Priest

En résumé

My main expertise is on project management both in IT and industrial domain.
Now, I'm focussing on portfolio management and road map elaboration.
I’m looking for opportunities as program/portfolio manager or software product manager.

Here are my main skills:
* IT program manager and project portfolio manager
. Elaboration of road maps (priorities and selection) then projects follow up
. IT project manager: 2M€ budget and team up to 40 people
. PMI® certified

* Industrial project manager
. Management of all departments involved in a new truck offer: marketing, conception, purchasing, finance, manufacturing, quality, after market (after sales)
. 23M€ budget and up to 70 people
. Industrial product (truck) range management

* Optimize ways of working via the process methodology

* Line management - 12 people

* International team: Sweden, India, US, Poland
. Master degree in Canada, Fluent in English

Entreprises

  • Volvo -  IT program manager & Process manager

    Saint Priest 2013 - maintenant * IT program manager
    Define the road map, prioritize and select projects then steer them (9 projects - 2M€)

    * Responsible to optimize way of working via a process modelisation
    It covers the following domains: capture business needs, plan and manage portfolio (projects and applications). Depoyement for 6000 people

    10% efficiency gain
    Team of 12 people

  • Renault Trucks - Project director & range manager

    Saint-Priest France 2007 - 2013 Range manager
    Responsible of the QDCF of the range
    Strategy elaboration to enter Indian and China markets via the mining business resulting in the development
    of a very robust version of the truck named ``Kerax Xtrem'': 6M EUR program. It's now the most sold version of 8*4.

  • Renault Trucks - Chef de projet IT, domaine conception

    Saint-Priest France 2004 - 2007 * Responsable du projet CORE
    Projet stratégique ayant pour but de globaliser la gestion de toutes les pièces des camions Renault et Volvo.
    Gestion d’une équipe internationale (Suède, Inde, France) de 35 personnes et un budget de 1,5 M€.
    Respect du planning et des coûts avec une très bonne satisfaction du client (4,7 /5).

    * Animation de la communauté des chefs de projets (40 personnes
    partage d’expériences et méthodologie.

  • Renault Trucks - Chef de projet informatique dans le domaine de la fabrication

    Saint-Priest France 2001 - 2004 * Responsable de la partie manufacturing sur le projet Lean Distribution
    L’objectif était d’automatiser l’ordonnancement des véhicules sur les chaînes de montage.
    Gestion d’un budget 1,6 M€ et d’une équipe de 40 personnes. Organisation de l’outsourcing de 600 jours en Inde.

    * Chef de projet dans le secteur de la fabrication
    Tous les projets ont tous été livrés à l’heure et dans le respect des charges annoncées (700K€)

  • Renault Trucks - Architecte technique - progiciel SAP

    Saint-Priest France 1998 - 2001 Responsable en terme de délai et de budget (1,5 M€) de toutes les actions techniques autour de SAP. Gestion de 12 personnes.

  • AL'X - Responsa

    1997 - 1998 Gestion de dossiers médicaux sous intranet – équipe de 5 personnes.

  • DECAN - Ingénieur informaticien

    1993 - 1997 Missions chez divers clients tels que la SNCF, France Télécom, l’Institut Français du Pétrole et BioMerieux.

