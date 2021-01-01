Thierry ROVEL

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon
My main expertise is on project management both in IT and industrial domain.
Now, I'm focussing on portfolio management and road map elaboration.
I’m looking for opportunities as program/portfolio manager or software product manager.
Here are my main skills:
* IT program manager and project portfolio manager
. Elaboration of road maps (priorities and selection) then projects follow up
. IT project manager: 2M€ budget and team up to 40 people
. PMI® certified
* Industrial project manager
. Management of all departments involved in a new truck offer: marketing, conception, purchasing, finance, manufacturing, quality, after market (after sales)
. 23M€ budget and up to 70 people
. Industrial product (truck) range management
* Optimize ways of working via the process methodology
* Line management - 12 people
* International team: Sweden, India, US, Poland
. Master degree in Canada, Fluent in English
Mes compétences :
Manager
PMI
Project Director
Team Management
Project Management
Process management
Direction de projet
Gestion de projet
Management
top management
SAP
QDCF management
Crisis management
Change Management