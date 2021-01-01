Thierry ROVEL

My main expertise is on project management both in IT and industrial domain.

Now, I'm focussing on portfolio management and road map elaboration.

I’m looking for opportunities as program/portfolio manager or software product manager.



Here are my main skills:

* IT program manager and project portfolio manager

. Elaboration of road maps (priorities and selection) then projects follow up

. IT project manager: 2M€ budget and team up to 40 people

. PMI® certified



* Industrial project manager

. Management of all departments involved in a new truck offer: marketing, conception, purchasing, finance, manufacturing, quality, after market (after sales)

. 23M€ budget and up to 70 people

. Industrial product (truck) range management



* Optimize ways of working via the process methodology



* Line management - 12 people



* International team: Sweden, India, US, Poland

. Master degree in Canada, Fluent in English



Mes compétences :

Manager

PMI

Project Director

Team Management

Project Management

Process management

Direction de projet

Gestion de projet

Management

top management

SAP

QDCF management

Crisis management

Change Management