Thierry RUIDE

Entreprises

  • Atos - Country Service Line MS Security Officer (FR) (Deputy)

    Bezons 2001 - maintenant Atos Infogérance :
    - Depuis 2013 : Client Security Manager / Global Security Services France
    - De 2011 à 2013 : Country Service Line MS Security Officer (FR) (Deputy)
    - De 2007 à 2011 : RSSI "Moyens et Services Dédiés aux Clients Atos Origin Infogérance"
    - De 2005 à 2007 : Correspondant Sécurité (sur l'interne)
    - De 2001 à 2005 : Consultant Architecture et Sécurité

  • FirstMark France - Responsable Infrastructure Informatique / Responsable Sécurité

    2000 - 2001

  • Dolphin Telecom - Responsable Système / Correspondant Sécurité

    1998 - 2000

  • STIME - Responsable du secteur Micro et Réseaux / Correspondant Sécurité

    Vert-le-Grand 1996 - 1998

  • OCEI - Ingénieur système et réseaux

    1995 - 1996

Formations

