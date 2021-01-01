Thierry RUIDE

Atos
- Country Service Line MS Security Officer (FR) (Deputy)
Bezons2001 - maintenantAtos Infogérance :
- Depuis 2013 : Client Security Manager / Global Security Services France
- De 2011 à 2013 : Country Service Line MS Security Officer (FR) (Deputy)
- De 2007 à 2011 : RSSI "Moyens et Services Dédiés aux Clients Atos Origin Infogérance"
- De 2005 à 2007 : Correspondant Sécurité (sur l'interne)
- De 2001 à 2005 : Consultant Architecture et Sécurité
FirstMark France
- Responsable Infrastructure Informatique / Responsable Sécurité
2000 - 2001
Dolphin Telecom
- Responsable Système / Correspondant Sécurité
1998 - 2000
STIME
- Responsable du secteur Micro et Réseaux / Correspondant Sécurité