Thierry SENECHAL

Longueil-Sainte-Marie

Entreprises

  • Fm logistic

    Longueil-Sainte-Marie maintenant

  • FM LOGISTIC - Responsable Pole Technique et Solutions

    Longueil-Sainte-Marie 2011 - maintenant

  • FM LOGISTIC - Controleur de Gestion SIte

    Longueil-Sainte-Marie 2005 - 2011

  • FM LOGISTIC - Assistant Controleur de Gestion

    Longueil-Sainte-Marie 2003 - 2005

  • CEDEST ENGRAIS - Comptable

    Aubervilliers 1996 - 2003

Formations

  • Lycée Jules Uhry (Creil)

    Creil 1992 - 1994

  • Lycée Jean Calvin

    Noyon 1987 - 1992 BAC D puis BTS Comptabilité Gestion

