Thierry SENECHAL
Thierry SENECHAL
Longueil-Sainte-Marie
Entreprises
Fm logistic
Longueil-Sainte-Marie
maintenant
FM LOGISTIC
- Responsable Pole Technique et Solutions
Longueil-Sainte-Marie
2011 - maintenant
FM LOGISTIC
- Controleur de Gestion SIte
Longueil-Sainte-Marie
2005 - 2011
FM LOGISTIC
- Assistant Controleur de Gestion
Longueil-Sainte-Marie
2003 - 2005
CEDEST ENGRAIS
- Comptable
Aubervilliers
1996 - 2003
Formations
Lycée Jules Uhry (Creil)
Creil
1992 - 1994
Lycée Jean Calvin
Noyon
1987 - 1992
BAC D puis BTS Comptabilité Gestion
Réseau
Ana Maria DIAZ GAITAN
Audrey LEBEAU - BERTHAUT
Caroline TRICOIRE
François REGNIER
Hubert-Marie BOUILLET
Julien CRESSY
Olivier LEROY
Vesta Conseils (Monteux)
Virginie LAISIER
Wesley DRIDI
Yohann VERMOND
