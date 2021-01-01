Menu

Thierry SERVILE

LONDON

En résumé

Hello,
I am planning an exciting trip with my Road King all in aid of charity. The trip's name is Norden Ride 2016. It is the first part for a four year programme name - The Utimate "Road King" Route - to support the UK Fire Cadets. This first trip 8,000 mile long ride will take two and a half months, in the nordics countries, via North Cape. I aim to depart from London the 19th June 2016.
If you want to do something useful for charity, and for the youth in our society, please follow NORDEN RIDE 2016 on Facebook and the blog linked below. The blog is going to include a game and links to Twitter and Instagram, will arrive soon.

Please don't hesitate to contact me about donations or sponsorship.

Mes compétences :
Entreprenariat
Transport
Logistique
Audit
Management
Distribution
Éthique

Entreprises

  • THE ULTIMATE "ROAD KING" ROUTES - Founder

    2016 - maintenant http://tservile.wix.com/norden-ride-2016#!about-us/cjg9

  • Options uk ltd - Operations Manager

    2014 - 2015

  • Union Française du Levage UFL - Délégué Général

    2011 - 2013 Représenter la profession en France et en Europe
    Assurer et développer le nombre d'adhérents
    Animer et impliquer les chefs d'entreprises adhérents
    Défendre les dossiers stratégiques auprès des ministères, administrations, institutions et collectivités territoriales
    Construire et maîtriser le budget de fonctionnement
    Développer les partenariats avec les fournisseurs du secteur
    Organiser et animer les réunions professionnelles au niveau national

  • TLF - Délégué Régional Ile de France

    2010 - 2013 Développer et fidéliser le réseau d'adhérents
    Organiser et animer les réunions trimestrielles (veille réglementaire, avancé de dossiers, niveau d'activité globaux...)
    Assister et conseiller les adhérents
    Oeuvrer à l'amélioration des conditions d'exercice de la livraison de marchandises en ville (Charte de Paris, CG 93...)

  • ASLOG - Membre

    2009 - 2010 Création de l'outil de benchmarking

  • COOL DADDY - Skipper

    2007 - 2009 Voyage avec mon épouse à bord de notre voilier le COOL DADDY, autour du Royaume Uni, Ecosse, Irlande, Espagne et Portugal

  • ESPACE EMERAUDE - RURAL EXPERT - LOGISTEM - DIRECTEUR de la SUPPLY-CHAIN

    2002 - 2007 Création complète de la Supply chain de cette enseigne de distribution d'une centaine de magasins en France, au départ de Chine, Europe et France.
    Création et gestion des flux de commande
    Création et pilotage des flux physiques
    Maîtrise et gestion des prestataires, majoritairement en mode partenariat
    Animateur de l'évolution de la culture d'entreprise
    A l'origine de la reprise en main et de l'inversion du rapport de force avec les fournisseurs
    Optimisation des stocks avec une augmentation de la rotation, baisse des rupture et diminution de la trésorerie immobilisée.

  • MARINE NATIONALE - Responsable Approvisionnement SNLE

    Paris 1997 - 2001 Assurer l'approvisionnement complet du sous-marin avant son départ en mission
    Traiter les anomalies
    Mobiliser et sensibiliser les acteurs de la chaîne d'approvisionnement
    Dynamiser et développer les compétences de l'équipe (25 marins)

  • MARINE NATIONALE - MECANICIEN NAVAL et ATOMICIEN, SOUS MARINIER

    Paris 1983 - 2001 SM classique 800T et SNLE
    2 petite expériences en surface, chasseur de mines 4 mois et navire océanographique 6 mois

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Brest)

    Brest 2001 - 2002

  • EAMEA Puis CEA (Cherbourg Puis Cadarache)

    Cherbourg Puis Cadarache 1992 - 1993 Kr

    Nucléaire, Réacteur embarqué sur sous-marin

