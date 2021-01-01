Thierry SERVILE

Hello,

I am planning an exciting trip with my Road King all in aid of charity. The trip's name is Norden Ride 2016. It is the first part for a four year programme name - The Utimate "Road King" Route - to support the UK Fire Cadets. This first trip 8,000 mile long ride will take two and a half months, in the nordics countries, via North Cape. I aim to depart from London the 19th June 2016.

If you want to do something useful for charity, and for the youth in our society, please follow NORDEN RIDE 2016 on Facebook and the blog linked below. The blog is going to include a game and links to Twitter and Instagram, will arrive soon.



Please don't hesitate to contact me about donations or sponsorship.



Mes compétences :

Entreprenariat

Transport

Logistique

Audit

Management

Distribution

Éthique