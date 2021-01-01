Menu

Thierry VILLARD

Saint Priest

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Volvo - Group manager

    Saint Priest 2015 - maintenant Base engine design & project leaders group manager

  • Volvo - Project Manager

    Saint Priest 2003 - 2015

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Ingenieur

    Rueil Malmaison 1996 - 2003

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :