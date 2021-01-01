Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thierry VILLARD
Ajouter
Thierry VILLARD
Saint Priest
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Volvo
- Group manager
Saint Priest
2015 - maintenant
Base engine design & project leaders group manager
Volvo
- Project Manager
Saint Priest
2003 - 2015
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Ingenieur
Rueil Malmaison
1996 - 2003
Formations
Ecole Centrale Lyon
Ecully
1993 - 1996
Lycée La Martiniere Monplaisir
Lyon
1991 - 1993
Réseau
Anne TRAMPOGLIERI
Christophe GRIVET
Fabrice NAVANT
Georges DE TERNAY
Jonathan RENOUPREZ
Marc CHAPUIS
Michael PERRIN
Raphaël BERTHELIN
Renault Trucks (Saint-Priest)
Sylvain CHEREAU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z