Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thierry VIRGINIE
Ajouter
Thierry VIRGINIE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Mice
Account management
Sales
Front office
Entreprises
HRS
- Account manager Meetings & Groups
2013 - maintenant
Vienna international
- Assistant responsable reservation dreamcastle et magic circus
2012 - 2013
Hotel explorers
- Coordinateur groupe
2010 - 2012
Louvre hôtels
- Adjoint de direction
2007 - 2010
Disneyland paris
- Receptioniste
Chessy
2002 - 2007
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Aicha B.
Benoit PORON
Céline BORDET
Elodie RAIMBAULT
Emeline PILAT
Francois LAGAIN
Luana LIMA-LAHILLE
Nicole MAIKISCH
Pascal DUFOUR
Sophie LANZA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z