Thierry VIRGINIE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Mice
Account management
Sales
Front office

Entreprises

  • HRS - Account manager Meetings & Groups

    2013 - maintenant

  • Vienna international - Assistant responsable reservation dreamcastle et magic circus

    2012 - 2013

  • Hotel explorers - Coordinateur groupe

    2010 - 2012

  • Louvre hôtels - Adjoint de direction

    2007 - 2010

  • Disneyland paris - Receptioniste

    Chessy 2002 - 2007

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

