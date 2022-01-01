Fatiah BELHOUT

Dynamic, passionate and curious, I have a Master’s Degree in International Sales from the French University la Sorbonne.



I have a +10 years’ experience in the hospitality industry and e-commerce sales. I have always been working in an international environment, which has helped me become fluent in French, English, Arabic and German.



Experience:

- Procurement / Sourcing / RFP / Benchmark

- Sales and distribution development (International / local)

- Brand strategy on a network of subsidiaries and franchises

- E-commerce sales Development

- Purchasing Management / Sourcing

- Project management

- Email Marketing expertise

- German online market



Mes compétences :

Excel

Datamanagement

CRM

Powerpoint

Prospection

Rigoureuse

Relations internationales