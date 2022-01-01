Fatiah BELHOUT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Dynamic, passionate and curious, I have a Master’s Degree in International Sales from the French University la Sorbonne.
I have a +10 years’ experience in the hospitality industry and e-commerce sales. I have always been working in an international environment, which has helped me become fluent in French, English, Arabic and German.
Experience:
- Procurement / Sourcing / RFP / Benchmark
- Sales and distribution development (International / local)
- Brand strategy on a network of subsidiaries and franchises
- E-commerce sales Development
- Purchasing Management / Sourcing
- Project management
- Email Marketing expertise
- German online market
Mes compétences :
Excel
Datamanagement
CRM
Powerpoint
Prospection
Rigoureuse
Relations internationales