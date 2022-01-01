Menu

Fatiah BELHOUT

Nantes

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Dynamic, passionate and curious, I have a Master’s Degree in International Sales from the French University la Sorbonne.

I have a +10 years’ experience in the hospitality industry and e-commerce sales. I have always been working in an international environment, which has helped me become fluent in French, English, Arabic and German.

Experience:
- Procurement / Sourcing / RFP / Benchmark
- Sales and distribution development (International / local)
- Brand strategy on a network of subsidiaries and franchises
- E-commerce sales Development
- Purchasing Management / Sourcing
- Project management
- Email Marketing expertise
- German online market

Mes compétences :
Excel
Datamanagement
CRM
Powerpoint
Prospection
Rigoureuse
Relations internationales

Entreprises

  • Lengow

    Nantes maintenant

  • Accor Hospitality

    Paris maintenant

  • Sagem

    PARIS maintenant

  • CWT - Manager Consulting

    2017 - maintenant As Manager in CWT Solutions group EMEA, I am responsible for:
    · Leading a portfolio of Solutions Group clients (account follow up, renewals, bid avoidance, RFI, RFP, etc)
    · Managing & developing a team of Solutions Group air and hotel consultants, with 4 direct reports
    · Coaching teams to successfully manage their air, hotel, ground, mobility delivery, with up to 30 consultants, guiding teams build planning, RACI, GANTT charts to successfully lead their respective projects
    · Validate strategy and key recommendations delivered to clients, in line with other group products, ie. RoomIt, Pricetracking, Consolidator, etc
    · Help consultants create added value for clients, through agency SME or incubated start-ups
    · Identifying innovative product or process improvements and submit recommendations
    · Collaborate with other managers and directors controlling revenue and defining budgets
    · Leading initiatives with consultants to identify new efficiency methods to control costs
    · Assume project management responsibilities for other activities and developments as necessary
    · Stay abreast of industry new trends and risks related, attend and contribute to travel association events, ie. GBTA or AFTM
    · Support the business development team whenever necessary

  • Advito - Senior Consultant

    2015 - 2017 * Lead sourcing engagements securing profitability by balancing resources (up to 4 by project), timelines (and project management charts such as RACI and GANTT) & budgets (bearing responsibility for percentage of profitability and billable hours)
    * Develop respective sourcing strategies and present findings to clients while negotiating with suppliers with a TCO approach
    * Monitor program and top chains performance and present findings during quarterly reviews, push build performance scorecards approach based on client priorities.
    * Lead clients quarterly reviews with vendors, recommend actions to drive higher compliance.
    * Participate to internal initiatives to enhance hotel practice tools.

  • HRS Hotel Reservation Service - Senior Account Manager

    2013 - 2015 Build client relationship by acting as the interface for an existing customer. Mission:
    *Maintain the company's existing relationship with a client
    *Identify client needs and work out how the company can best meet those requirements
    *Advise sourcing managers and travel managers on how to centralize their booking procedures and minimize costs
    *Close cooperation with bookers to identify business obstacles, in order that the client does not decide to place business elsewhere

  • Acxiom - Sales Support

    Levallois-Perret 2011 - 2012 Develops, cultivates and promotes ongoing relationships with current and prospective clients;
    Troubleshoots account complications as well as provides proactive client communications to ensure client satisfaction;
    Serves as Sales Executive's point of contact during deal process;
    Collaborates with various sales associates/managers in defining and appropriately matching client's business problems to Acxiom's solutions based on need and capability;
    Consults with sales, marketing, lines of business and solution architects to help ensure the most effective and cohesive message is presented to client;
    Manages client reference programs and provides sales organization and/or clients with appropriate points of contact / communications channels within Acxiom's various departments;
    Coordinates Sales Executive on-boarding and certification processes;
    Makes suggestions to improve sales support processes

  • ACCOR - Global Sales Coordinator

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Contacts with International clients and International Sales Offices
    Create, submit, negotiate and check business offers
    Confirm discount levels, reservation planning, promotions etc
    Select pictures and texts for the public brochures
    Represent the Mercure brand during trade fairs and road shows
    Develop a dynamic network within the NSOs for the brand Mercure

  • SAGEM COMMUNICATIONS - Placement

    2008 - 2008 Contacts with international clients and company departments (Product management, Marketing, Communication, Logistics, R&D in Wien and Supply Chain in China)
    Weekly negotiation conference call to determine sales volumes
    Create sales tools and organise fair & events for the sales team
    Sales administration on SAP (orders, bills, deliveries details, etc)
    Skills: reliability, team work, dynamism, self-confidence

Formations

Réseau