Menu

Thomas COURTEMANCHE

Paris

En résumé

Who I am:
I’m a half French half English engineer, specialised in automotive engineering. I enjoy the customer/supplier type business relationship, whatever side I am on. I thrive on working in an international environment & facing short deadlines.

What I do:
I am currently working for the German gear motor manufacturer Bauer.

Where I am going:
I have decided to move to Asia, a continent that has always attracted me and which I believe, business wise, is the place to be right now. My love for traveling and meeting people has bought me to already visit numerous countries in Asia.
Specialties:

English/French: Mother Tongue,
German: Intermediate.
Automotive Engineering.

Entreprises

  • Valeo

    Paris maintenant

  • Altra Industrial Motion - Applications Competence Center Manager for Bauer Gear Motor, Asia Pacific

    2013 - maintenant After successfully establishing its first assembly center in China, Bauer Gear Motor decided to go one step further in giving China more independence by bringing more knowledge locally. The task was given to me to build a competence center in China to support our Chinese customers and our Chinese sales team, as well as the Asia pacific market.

    - Develop the presence of Bauer in the Food & Beverage market

    - Establish a competence center for Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors (PMSM)

    - Establish a local design team for product adaptations to local customers demand

  • Altra industrial Motion - Industrialization, Process and Quality Engineer

    2011 - 2013 Bauer (http://bauergears.com/) was the inventor of the integrated geared motors in 1927 in Esslingen, Germany.Following Bauer's acquisition by the american company Altra Industrial Motion in 2011, Bauer decided to establish their first assembly center in Shenzhen, China for the Chinese market. The aim was to better satisfy the china market demand. I was recruited to establish the first assembly lines for Bauer in Asia, my tasks include:

    • Bring the German product and production standard for Bauer to Mainland China.

    • Plan and implement a fully operational supply chain in the Shenzhen factory.

    • Train and develop Chinese team and chinese operators to understand the product and the process.

    • Stabilize production for Bauer in China and ensure a high quality level which has made and keeps on making the reputation of Bauer.

    • Trained in Altra's lean philosophy, directly inspired by toyota's TPS, to deploy it to Bauer's facility. By developing the lean philosophy we constantly successfully reduce space, assembly time, waste and lead-time, while maintaining a high quality level.

    • Develop the Bauer market share in Asia by working hand in hand with the Asia sales teams to identify key markets and products and then insuring a fast delivery to customers.

  • Bosch - Project Quality Engineer (Sales Team)

    2008 - 2011 The following bullet points sum up my main activities working for the Bosch Sales team:
    • Respond to automotive customer quotations regarding all aspects related to quality (20 quotations made for a wide range of engine components).
    • Negotiate with customers and Bosch factories to achieve common agreement on quality contracts.
    • Knowledge of customer specifications and application of those specifications to Bosch standards.
    • Facilitate and oversee Bosch plant audits in Germany, Brazil and Czech Republic conducted by customers.
    • Serial life and after-sales quality failures monitoring, solving and eradication.

  • Valeo - Assistant Auditeur Qualité de Fournisseurs / Supplier Auditor Assistant

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Following my first experience at Valeo, I was called back during the summer to help out the Valeo auditor, as 2 major projects were about to be launched in the UK and China. The aim was to make sure all the suppliers were meeting the expected Valeo (and final customer) quality standards.
    • Direct contact with 12 suppliers located in North-America, Europe and Asia to obtain quality files according to Valeo rules.
    • Reviewed quality files and provided suppliers with delivery acceptance for 2 new Valeo assembling factories in England and China.

  • Valeo - Ingénieur Assurance Qualité Fournisseurs (Equipe Achats) / Supplier Quality Engineer

    Paris 2006 - 2007 I did an internship at the french car part manufacturer Valeo, where I was in charge of monitoring the supplier quality results and achieving the group targets:
    • Improved supplier quality results of 8 Valeo manufacturing sites through closer reportings, thorough analyses of root causes and creation of a best practise (reduction of open incidents by 50% to achieve Valeo objectives).
    • Implementations of new quality results monitoring tools.
    • Trained 12 Valeo employees located in 8 different sites worldwide to a new supplier development portal.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :