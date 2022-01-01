Thomas COURTEMANCHE

Who I am:
I’m a half French half English engineer, specialised in automotive engineering. I enjoy the customer/supplier type business relationship, whatever side I am on. I thrive on working in an international environment & facing short deadlines.
What I do:
I am currently working for the German gear motor manufacturer Bauer.
Where I am going:
I have decided to move to Asia, a continent that has always attracted me and which I believe, business wise, is the place to be right now. My love for traveling and meeting people has bought me to already visit numerous countries in Asia.
Specialties:
English/French: Mother Tongue,
German: Intermediate.
Automotive Engineering.