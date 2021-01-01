Menu

Tony LABLANCHE

Saint-Avertin

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Tours

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • PRO TECH RENOV - Directeur Commercial

    Saint-Avertin 2011 - maintenant

  • K PAR K Groupe St Gobain - Directeur régional/Formateur national/Directeur d'agence commerciale

    Aubervilliers 2000 - 2010

Formations

  • CEGOS Formation

    Paris 2013 - 2013 L'Elément Humain de Will SCHUTZ

  • Ecole De CNV (Paris)

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Parcours Communication non violente

    formation en communication non violente

  • Institut REPERE (Paris)

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Parcours PNL,Process Communication ,LAB Profil Recrutement,

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :