Valerie SANSOT

PARIS

CAREER EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Restaurant industry senior executive with over 15-year experience in marketing, operations and development for multiple brands in equity and franchise businesses across European and global markets.

 Multiple areas of expertise such as brand positioning, concept creation, product development, local store marketing, digital know how, restaurant operations, franchise business development.
 Significant experience in new business development, managing complex and multi-cultural environment with large cross functional team.
 Proven ability to drive effective action planning, execute successful concept and market launches in partnership with Franchisees over Europe.
 Deep understanding of restaurant industry in Europe, strong business insight and innovative/Strategic thinking.
 Recognized for ability to be a brand ambassador and an inspirational leader within Pizzahut Europe.

  • Yum brands - CMO

    2015 - maintenant  Lead Pizzahut Brand strategy for Europe.
     Directly manage 10 people (Marketing, Innovation and Digital).
     Animate franchisees network through a European Brand Marketing Council.
     Monitor Pan European budget & drive a total of 500 M€ yearly marketing spent in Europe.

  • YUM - Project/Market Leader Pizzahut Germany

    2014 - 2015  Project managed the launch of Pizzahut delivery equity in Germany.
     Successfully built strong capability and people pipeline locally (HR, Mkg, Ops, Dev).
     Reduced time to market by establishing success routines and engagement process.
     Built operational structure, process and systems to deliver World Class Operations.
     Reinforced teamwork, ownership, accountability and collaboration to reach self-sufficiency.
     Led strategic initiatives to prove delivery economic model.
     Re-engineered operating platform to improve operational efficiency and product consistency.

  • Yum Brands - Franchise Business Manager Pizzahut Europe

    2011 - 2014 Lead relation with European franchisees, Drive operational performance to ensure best customer experience, Roll out World Class Operations Agenda (operations standards compliance, customer loyalty, people capablity) in all markets. Manage 1-2 Franchise Business Managers.

  • Nutrixo - Delifrance - International franchise business manager

    2008 - 2011  Drive Delifrance Franchise Business, Europe & Export, direct report to international GM.
     Directly manage 4 people (operations, marketing, development, in house designer) and 9 Franchise coaches.
     Lead relation with master franchisees (Asia, Middle East and French Caribbean).
     Animate franchisees network in Europe (Franchise Coop, business review with key accounts).
     Conceptualize and contemporize Délifrance sandwiches & bakery concept to relaunch the brand across markets.

  • Autogrill Host Marriott - Marketing & Brand manager

    1999 - 2008 I joined Autogrill France in 1999 as a junior marketing manager to create a pan European CRM program for motorways heavy users. I was quickly promoted to QSR brand manager for motorways and railways stations, then to marketing & development manager where I played a pivotal role to support airport channel entry in France. I finally joined Autogrill headquarters based in Italy within the corporate marketing department and created a new coffee shop concept.

