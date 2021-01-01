Valerie SANSOT

CAREER EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Restaurant industry senior executive with over 15-year experience in marketing, operations and development for multiple brands in equity and franchise businesses across European and global markets.



 Multiple areas of expertise such as brand positioning, concept creation, product development, local store marketing, digital know how, restaurant operations, franchise business development.

 Significant experience in new business development, managing complex and multi-cultural environment with large cross functional team.

 Proven ability to drive effective action planning, execute successful concept and market launches in partnership with Franchisees over Europe.

 Deep understanding of restaurant industry in Europe, strong business insight and innovative/Strategic thinking.

 Recognized for ability to be a brand ambassador and an inspirational leader within Pizzahut Europe.