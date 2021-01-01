Valerie SANSOT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
CAREER EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Restaurant industry senior executive with over 15-year experience in marketing, operations and development for multiple brands in equity and franchise businesses across European and global markets.
Multiple areas of expertise such as brand positioning, concept creation, product development, local store marketing, digital know how, restaurant operations, franchise business development.
Significant experience in new business development, managing complex and multi-cultural environment with large cross functional team.
Proven ability to drive effective action planning, execute successful concept and market launches in partnership with Franchisees over Europe.
Deep understanding of restaurant industry in Europe, strong business insight and innovative/Strategic thinking.
Recognized for ability to be a brand ambassador and an inspirational leader within Pizzahut Europe.
Pas de formation renseignée