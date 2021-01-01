Menu

Valerie TANON

SINGAOUR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Marketing
Commerce international
Export
Logistique

Entreprises

  • CLASQUIN HONG KONG - Business Development Manager

    2009 - maintenant

  • CLASQUIN TAIWAN - Business Development Manager

    2008 - maintenant As the unique interlocutor of CLASQUIN in Taiwan:
    - Coordination with overseas sales and support for the group
    - Development and management of the ongoing business relationships and opportunities with the current customers
    - Production of the Taiwan monthly reporting for the Asia-Pacific management
    - Preparation of the yearly business plan

  • CLASQUIN TAIWAN - Sales Executive

    2006 - maintenant - Development of the sales activity in Taiwan (Volume growth from 2006 to 2007: + 11%; Gross Profit After Profit Share from 2006 to 2006: + 18%)
    - Increase of our sales portfolio targeting at the import business from Europe (mainly Cosmetics, Wine & Spirits)
    - Coordination of sales action between the Taiwan office and the network.

  • A-NET EUROPE (ISSEY MIYAKE Group) - Press Officer Assistant

    2003 - maintenant - Organisation of the first fashion show of the Japanese Designer Tsumori Chisato

  • HONG KONG TRADE DEVELOPMENT COUNCIKL - Coordination & Market research (Punctual missions)

    2002 - maintenant - Organization of HK TDC pavilion during the SILMO, Optical Fair in Paris from 2002 and 2004 (on-site preparation, promotion of HK TDC services) and market Surveys

Formations

Réseau

