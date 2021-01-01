Valerie TANON

Mes compétences :
Vente
Marketing
Commerce international
Export
Logistique
Entreprises
CLASQUIN HONG KONG
- Business Development Manager
2009 - maintenant
CLASQUIN TAIWAN
- Business Development Manager
2008 - maintenantAs the unique interlocutor of CLASQUIN in Taiwan:
- Coordination with overseas sales and support for the group
- Development and management of the ongoing business relationships and opportunities with the current customers
- Production of the Taiwan monthly reporting for the Asia-Pacific management
- Preparation of the yearly business plan
CLASQUIN TAIWAN
- Sales Executive
2006 - maintenant- Development of the sales activity in Taiwan (Volume growth from 2006 to 2007: + 11%; Gross Profit After Profit Share from 2006 to 2006: + 18%)
- Increase of our sales portfolio targeting at the import business from Europe (mainly Cosmetics, Wine & Spirits)
- Coordination of sales action between the Taiwan office and the network.
A-NET EUROPE (ISSEY MIYAKE Group)
- Press Officer Assistant
2003 - maintenant- Organisation of the first fashion show of the Japanese Designer Tsumori Chisato
HONG KONG TRADE DEVELOPMENT COUNCIKL
- Coordination & Market research (Punctual missions)
2002 - maintenant- Organization of HK TDC pavilion during the SILMO, Optical Fair in Paris from 2002 and 2004 (on-site preparation, promotion of HK TDC services) and market Surveys