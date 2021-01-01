Valery PICAVET

-
GDF SUEZ
- IT Project Manager / Agile Coaching for ORES
COURBEVOIE
2012 - maintenant
ASSIGNMENTS
- SPOC representing the Operations Department towards the other IT and Business depts:Coordinate all
demands, risks, issues assigned by the other departments. Responsible for the planning engaged with
other departments. Advisor for the IT Operations Director in terms of organization and methodology.
Resources capacity plan: produce and maintain the assignment of the IT Operations human resources
- Project Manager: in charge of delivering Infrastructure projects (mainly initiatives to unwind the ORES
Infrastructure from the GDF-SUEZ Group) and Application projects (ORES Portal: mainly build a
single front-end for all the Core Business applications)
- Scrum Master: Agile management methodology facilitator for the infrastructure Middleware (Microsoft
BizTalk) team developments and mentor for deploying the methodology into the IT Department
developers' pools.
SIGNIFICANT ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Problem Tackler: identified and analysed bottleneck processes and communication gaps in order to improve the overall project delivery
quality and responsiveness - Implement the Agile Management methodology, review and redesign resources allocations processes.
-
IBM Global Services
- IT project manager - SAM
Bois-Colombes Cedex
2012 - 2012
ASSIGNMENTS
Context of the DEXIA group unwinding business model. In charge of initiating a Software Asset Management
Project, mainly through handling an RFP for outsourcing the Software Asset Management Services:
- Analysis of the existing internal feasibility studies;
- Gathering of the internal requirements across all technical, legal, procurement departments;
- Structuration of the whole RFP contents from the General Terms and Conditions to the specific As-Is
technical descriptions;
- Voice to the CEO and Executive Committee for recommendations in implementation guidance, vendors
selection and software asset management principles;
- Initiation of the Project Management Governance and handover to the internal Project Lead.
In charge of an RFP for externalizing the I&O Cost Management functions.
SIGNIFICANT ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Ontime and Quality delivery through targeting an internal consensus for the selection of the vendor through a methodic and highly
structured evaluation scorecard.
-
GLAXO SMITHKLINE
- IT DELIVERY MANAGER & Independent contractor
Marly-le-Roi
2011 - 2012
Independent contractor, reporting to the I&O Manager
VACCINES (approx. 13 000 Headcount),
ASSIGNMENTS
Responsible and accountable for an E2E successful implementation of an ITAM (IT Asset Management)
program within the entire Vaccines group.
Context of an IT Operations organization reshaped into a service-oriented structure.
Objective to provide an Infrastructure Asset Management layer (processes and tools) in order to:
- Support delivery of IT services to the IT Business Unit partners;
- Provide an accurate and automated service-centric IT assets management system for IT financial
statements and budgeting purposes.
Adaptation of cross-departments processes:
- Systematically (automated federation of assets data): in-depth initial complex assets inventory/catalog
definition, operating mode assets acquisition mechanisms;
- And strategically (ITAM reporting as an input for Gartner review and budgeting exercise): sequential
improvement modelling: people, policies, processes and technology.
In charge of SAM (Software Asset Management processes) Outsourcing project: License administration,
Software deployments, quarterly reconciliation and internal software cost reallocation objectives.
SIGNIFICANT ACCOMPLISHMENTS
In a context of a rooted SAP-rational strategy, lead the project to overachieve IT operations and financial needs for an ITAM by
convincing management to find an alternate way to the ERP model with the help of a benchmarking approach (using expertise advise from
Gartner and Forrester) and through calls to project manager qualities like leadership, method, objective-thinking, realism and impartiality:
rather than adapt business needs to the ERP, select the best-of-breed approach as an output to a concise market benchmark analysis.
-
BNP Paribas Fortis
- Project Manager
PARIS
2010 - 2011
ASSIGNMENTS
Project Manager for the Call Centre Voice Over IP Migration: from Genesys to Cisco CUCM for BNPPF Call
Centers consolidation, critical strategic and synergy portfolio project in context of the Rapprochement within the
BNPP / Fortis merge.
- Represent the interests of all stakeholders Divisions;
- Deal with preparation, monitoring and satisfactory completion of action plans and associated schedules
for the large-scale project and other subprojects of the program;
- Bring the projects to completion while observing internal rules defined for conducting projects;
- Comply with and having others comply with quality, cost and lead time terms and conditions set out in
the deliverables contract;
- Secure equipment, hardware and software roll-out monitoring;
- Ensure risks management and monitoring;
- Work jointly with various project partners on the information required to prepare schedules showing
progress in all project activities;
- Project progress updates to the Project Board.
SIGNIFICANT ACCOMPLISHMENTS
In the context of the French-Belgian rapprochement synergy business critical project, called for excellence in mediation, empathy, selfcontrol, conflicts resolution and complex technical understanding competencies to overcome expected resistance to change by splitting the
project into two main phases, with direct contacts with the I&O and Application Development management: a probation period with a to-be
complete architecture design analysis (impacts and dependencies on architecture landscape and its instances migration roadmaps) followed
by GO for a second major implementation phase: gained great credibility for the project which lead it to high commitment and motivation
from the whole organisation teams.
-
Euroclear SA/NV
- IT Service Acceptance Manager
2007 - 2010
ASSIGNMENTS
Manage a portfolio of Technical infrastructure projects at various stages within the project lifecycle. Clear
understanding of the technical issues and risks to infrastructural projects. Liaise and co-ordinate with the
technical teams.
Manage and communicate the impact of IT projects on technology and production environment
- Act as first entry point for IT projects to ensure all technology domains and production impacts are properly
included;
- Deliver the project Business Case to ensure technology and production impacts are fully defined,
appropriately cost and a proper risk assessment is performed;
- Ensure overall project leading role for these developments (deliverables follow-up and sign-off, planning,
dependencies, status meetings).
Ensure compliance with system architecture standards and production acceptance criteria
- Active participation to building and following-up RFP processes for external software evaluation business
cases;
- Build the high-level technical design in co-ordination with Application Development department taking into
account the impact of non-functional requirements (availability, capacity, scalability);
- Identify technology impact in terms of new/changed frameworks, the need for new tools or system software
versions;
- Validate high-level design with subject matter experts in Systems Engineering and IT Security Architecture,
obtain sign-off;
- Document and maintain the current production architecture (physical mapping of applications on servers,
dynamic view of transaction flows...);
- Define production acceptance criteria in collaboration with Production Services and Production Integration;
- Assess and document the impacts of the IT project on the production architecture;
- Validate compliance with Production acceptance criteria in collaboration with Production Services and
Production Integration.
Projects lead:
- Co-managed: Core Business: Group Single Platform Custody (6000 Md):
Complex Multi-Platforms (Mainframe, Distributed) Consolidation Program. Strategic decommissioning of
legacy custody systems onto a single platform. Multiple technologies: zOS, DB2, MQ Series,
Connect:Direct, QREP, W2K3, Oracle, SQL, WAS, IIS, 3 Data Centers.
- DWH: Group Datawarehouse Single Platform (1500 Md):
Single enterprise wide data warehouse solution supporting Business Intelligence and management reporting.
Technologies: UNIX, IBM ETL, Cognos BI, Sybase IQ.
- Billing: Group Billing Single Platform (800 Md):
Replace the existing disparate billing systems by a Group wide Billing solution Technologies: UNIX, IBM
ETL, Suntec, Cognos BI, and Oracle.
- Archiving: Group Archiving Single Platform (800 Md):
Strategic initiatives of a Program with goal to provide the strategic infrastructure, organization, procedures
and tools for the capture and long term preservation and retrieval of off-line digital data Technologies: Unix,
ASG-Mobius ViewDirect, Connect:Direct, Oracle.
- Co-managed: Windows Release Management: (2500 Md):
Migrate the operating system and system software of the Windows servers to W2K3 in production and test
for end of support reasons. Technologies: W2K3, SQl, File Servers, Print Servers, SAS, Solimar, DB2,
Newtest, Remedy, Intranet, XPS, SSIS, Siebel, Client &Product DWH, Braid, group Internet and Intranet,
File Transfer.
- Migration: Business Case for a Windows Catalog Upgrade to W2K8 (650 Md):
Industrialize Windows families catalog delivery in a project mode
- Migration: Group IBM PL1 Migration (800 Md):
Migrate IBM Compiler PL/1 for MVS to Enterprise PL/1 for Out Of Support rationale.
- Security: Automated Security Assessments (300 Md):
Deliver the infrastructure to provide, group-wide for compliance alignment, a regular status on compliance
with security policies and standards, and an assessment of vulnerabilities control & report the evolution
history of the security level. Technologies used: nCircle IP360.
SIGNIFICANT ACCOMPLISHMENTS
In the ambivalence of a highly time-to-deliver business environment completed by Infrastructure department strategy to master a more
suitable and less robotic project methodology approach, the overachievements of the different projects models assigned (from vendor
management to in-house developments, from mandatory migrations to Strategic Programs) and qualities such as active personal
participation, versatility and rational-mind, budget and cost-control mindset inspired the organization to the tailoring and adaptation of
the internal project methodology with inspiration from Prince 2 and Agile SCRUM.
-
Sogeti High Tech
- Service Delivery Manager
TOULOUSE
2001 - 2007
ASSIGNMENTS
As a Service Delivery Manager, accountable for various full lifecycle (building requirements until service
reporting: pre-sales, planning, controlling and reporting) services delivery in different sectors (pharmaceuticals,
automotive and public):
- Services requirements formalisation: analyse and understand customer needs to build the win-win approach
solution;
- Pre-sales functions: bid delivery management (preparing and closing technical/financial offers) with sales
and technical teams support;
- Building of services documents (Contracts, SLA, PID, Risks management, Reversibility Plans, ...) in
conjunction with Legal and Operational offices;
- Operational and business follow-up of continuous services delivered (based on agreed scope, time, budget),
ITIL-based process documentation and improvement;
- Delivery of management dashboards;
- Team manager (up to 20 people).
- For GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, Pharmaceuticals, Rixensart: Service Manager for Set-up and Monitor of
Worldwide 24h Support for critical and complex Data Management Clinical Applications.
- For Partena, Brussels: Service Manager for HR Payroll Systems and Applications Support.
As a Project Manager driven by the PRINCE2 principles, having the authority to run assigned projects on dayto-day basis on behalf of the project boards within the constraints laid down by the boards in various companies
(pharmaceuticals, public and retail):
- Coaching the customer executives to build up the business case and the project management team;
- Plan and monitor the projects: produce the different plans (project plan, Work Breakdown Structure, stage
and exception plans), setup the project controls and quality plan;
- Manage the production of the required management and specialist products achieving the benefits defined in
the business case;
- Manage the risks: monitor closely the Risk Log;
- Monitor the log files: Issues, Lessons Learned, Quality;
- Liaise with suppliers or account managers;
- Team manager (up to 15 people) and Project Support when needed.
- For GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, Pharmaceuticals, Wavre, Belgium: PM for complex and business-critical
clinical applications Systems Tests and Validation (adapt systems to meet Foods and Drugs Administration
(FDA) regulatory compliance guidelines) & PM for large-scale Outsourcing projects (Move and Systems
Infrastructure Administration and Monitoring).
- For Decathlon, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France: Transition Manager for Outsourced Application Maintenance.
- For Tenneco Automotive, Sint-Truiden, Belgium: PM for SAP, AS400 and UNIX systems Support
Outsourcing.
SIGNIFICANT ACCOMPLISHMENTS
In the context of a new Business department creation started from scratch, ensured the main internal locomotive in a total autonomous role
through qualities such as involvement, enthusiasm, networking, intellectual creativity for the ignition and business development of the
customers and services portfolio assigned : ensured long-term business partnership with the 5 major service customers and created the
project and service management models derived from Prince 2 and ITIL.
-
INFOVISTA
- Support Engineer
Les Ulis
2000 - 2001
Accountable for various customers (Telco's, ISP, and companies managing QoS) Infovista software integration:
- As an Account Manager, being the unique interface in charge of the technical questions, projects and IT
environment evolution follow-up, implying the different internal departments (R&D, Quality, Consulting)
for specific requests or actual projects;
- As a Solution Support Engineer, identify and reproduce the incidents transmitted by customers/partners,
sales engineers and consultants, managing customer's complaints and incidents escalations.
-
Capgemini Technology Services SAS
- Systems manager
PARIS-LA DEFENSE
1999 - 2000
IT Services, Infrastructure Management Department
Varied successes in missions (all renewed) in the automotive sector, the chemicals industry and the mass-market:
- Match Supermarkets, Retail, Strassen (Luxemburg) :systems manager in AS 400 (30 servers deployed in
23 sites) and NT (5 servers) / 100 + users;
- PPG industries, Valenciennes (France), paintings for automotives: in charge of deploying more than 100
PC's over two sites (Hardware and Software Y2K upgrading in a Novell 4.11 environment);
- PSA Group, Sevelnord, Valenciennes, France, automotives industry, multi servers' operator in UNIX,
MVS, VMS and Novell.
-
EFAS
- Systems Engineer
1995 - 1999
MacOS/Windows Systems and Network Administration