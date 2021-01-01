Menu

Valery PICAVET

COURBEVOIE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lambersart

En résumé

Mes compétences :
PRINCE2 methodology
AGILE SCRUM Methodology
Project Management
UNIX
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Oracle
Clinical Trials
budgeting
Terms and Conditions
SQL
SAP
Pre sales
Novell Netware
Microsoft Windows
MVS
ITIL
IBM Hardware
IBM AS400 Hardware
ETL
DB2
Consolidations
CONNECT:Direct
Agile Methodology
vendors selection
vendor management
technical design
risk assessment
negotiating skills
mediation skills
management skills
financial statements
effective organizational management
delivery management
deep concise planning
convincing management
control management
benchmarking
XPS
WebSphere MQ
WAS
ViewDirect
VMS
Support
Suntec
Solimar
Siebel
Service Management
SQL Server Integration Services
SAS Statistical Package
SAP-netweaver- Business
SAP ERP
Risks management
Responsible for the planning
Request for Proposal
Remote Monitoring Support and Administration
Remedy
Relationship Management
Reconciliations
Quality Planning
Quality Control
QoS (Quality of Service)
QREP
Project Support
Procurement
PROJECT MANAGEMENT

Entreprises

  • GDF SUEZ - IT Project Manager / Agile Coaching for ORES

    COURBEVOIE 2012 - maintenant ASSIGNMENTS
    - SPOC representing the Operations Department towards the other IT and Business depts:Coordinate all
    demands, risks, issues assigned by the other departments. Responsible for the planning engaged with
    other departments. Advisor for the IT Operations Director in terms of organization and methodology.
    Resources capacity plan: produce and maintain the assignment of the IT Operations human resources
    - Project Manager: in charge of delivering Infrastructure projects (mainly initiatives to unwind the ORES
    Infrastructure from the GDF-SUEZ Group) and Application projects (ORES Portal: mainly build a
    single front-end for all the Core Business applications)
    - Scrum Master: Agile management methodology facilitator for the infrastructure Middleware (Microsoft
    BizTalk) team developments and mentor for deploying the methodology into the IT Department
    developers' pools.
    SIGNIFICANT ACCOMPLISHMENTS
    Problem Tackler: identified and analysed bottleneck processes and communication gaps in order to improve the overall project delivery
    quality and responsiveness - Implement the Agile Management methodology, review and redesign resources allocations processes.

  • IBM Global Services - IT project manager - SAM

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 2012 - 2012 ASSIGNMENTS
    Context of the DEXIA group unwinding business model. In charge of initiating a Software Asset Management
    Project, mainly through handling an RFP for outsourcing the Software Asset Management Services:
    - Analysis of the existing internal feasibility studies;
    - Gathering of the internal requirements across all technical, legal, procurement departments;
    - Structuration of the whole RFP contents from the General Terms and Conditions to the specific As-Is
    technical descriptions;
    - Voice to the CEO and Executive Committee for recommendations in implementation guidance, vendors
    selection and software asset management principles;
    - Initiation of the Project Management Governance and handover to the internal Project Lead.
    In charge of an RFP for externalizing the I&O Cost Management functions.
    SIGNIFICANT ACCOMPLISHMENTS
    Ontime and Quality delivery through targeting an internal consensus for the selection of the vendor through a methodic and highly
    structured evaluation scorecard.

  • GLAXO SMITHKLINE - IT DELIVERY MANAGER & Independent contractor

    Marly-le-Roi 2011 - 2012 Independent contractor, reporting to the I&O Manager
    VACCINES (approx. 13 000 Headcount),
    ASSIGNMENTS
    Responsible and accountable for an E2E successful implementation of an ITAM (IT Asset Management)
    program within the entire Vaccines group.
    Context of an IT Operations organization reshaped into a service-oriented structure.
    Objective to provide an Infrastructure Asset Management layer (processes and tools) in order to:
    - Support delivery of IT services to the IT Business Unit partners;
    - Provide an accurate and automated service-centric IT assets management system for IT financial
    statements and budgeting purposes.
    Adaptation of cross-departments processes:
    - Systematically (automated federation of assets data): in-depth initial complex assets inventory/catalog
    definition, operating mode assets acquisition mechanisms;
    - And strategically (ITAM reporting as an input for Gartner review and budgeting exercise): sequential
    improvement modelling: people, policies, processes and technology.
    In charge of SAM (Software Asset Management processes) Outsourcing project: License administration,
    Software deployments, quarterly reconciliation and internal software cost reallocation objectives.

    SIGNIFICANT ACCOMPLISHMENTS
    In a context of a rooted SAP-rational strategy, lead the project to overachieve IT operations and financial needs for an ITAM by
    convincing management to find an alternate way to the ERP model with the help of a benchmarking approach (using expertise advise from
    Gartner and Forrester) and through calls to project manager qualities like leadership, method, objective-thinking, realism and impartiality:
    rather than adapt business needs to the ERP, select the best-of-breed approach as an output to a concise market benchmark analysis.

  • BNP Paribas Fortis - Project Manager

    PARIS 2010 - 2011 ASSIGNMENTS
    Project Manager for the Call Centre Voice Over IP Migration: from Genesys to Cisco CUCM for BNPPF Call
    Centers consolidation, critical strategic and synergy portfolio project in context of the Rapprochement within the
    BNPP / Fortis merge.
    - Represent the interests of all stakeholders Divisions;
    - Deal with preparation, monitoring and satisfactory completion of action plans and associated schedules
    for the large-scale project and other subprojects of the program;
    - Bring the projects to completion while observing internal rules defined for conducting projects;
    - Comply with and having others comply with quality, cost and lead time terms and conditions set out in
    the deliverables contract;
    - Secure equipment, hardware and software roll-out monitoring;
    - Ensure risks management and monitoring;
    - Work jointly with various project partners on the information required to prepare schedules showing
    progress in all project activities;
    - Project progress updates to the Project Board.

    SIGNIFICANT ACCOMPLISHMENTS
    In the context of the French-Belgian rapprochement synergy business critical project, called for excellence in mediation, empathy, selfcontrol, conflicts resolution and complex technical understanding competencies to overcome expected resistance to change by splitting the
    project into two main phases, with direct contacts with the I&O and Application Development management: a probation period with a to-be
    complete architecture design analysis (impacts and dependencies on architecture landscape and its instances migration roadmaps) followed
    by GO for a second major implementation phase: gained great credibility for the project which lead it to high commitment and motivation
    from the whole organisation teams.

  • Euroclear SA/NV - IT Service Acceptance Manager

    2007 - 2010 ASSIGNMENTS
    Manage a portfolio of Technical infrastructure projects at various stages within the project lifecycle. Clear
    understanding of the technical issues and risks to infrastructural projects. Liaise and co-ordinate with the
    technical teams.
    Manage and communicate the impact of IT projects on technology and production environment
    - Act as first entry point for IT projects to ensure all technology domains and production impacts are properly
    included;
    - Deliver the project Business Case to ensure technology and production impacts are fully defined,
    appropriately cost and a proper risk assessment is performed;
    - Ensure overall project leading role for these developments (deliverables follow-up and sign-off, planning,
    dependencies, status meetings).
    Ensure compliance with system architecture standards and production acceptance criteria
    - Active participation to building and following-up RFP processes for external software evaluation business
    cases;
    - Build the high-level technical design in co-ordination with Application Development department taking into
    account the impact of non-functional requirements (availability, capacity, scalability);
    - Identify technology impact in terms of new/changed frameworks, the need for new tools or system software
    versions;

    - Validate high-level design with subject matter experts in Systems Engineering and IT Security Architecture,
    obtain sign-off;
    - Document and maintain the current production architecture (physical mapping of applications on servers,
    dynamic view of transaction flows...);
    - Define production acceptance criteria in collaboration with Production Services and Production Integration;
    - Assess and document the impacts of the IT project on the production architecture;
    - Validate compliance with Production acceptance criteria in collaboration with Production Services and
    Production Integration.

    Projects lead:
    - Co-managed: Core Business: Group Single Platform Custody (6000 Md):
    Complex Multi-Platforms (Mainframe, Distributed) Consolidation Program. Strategic decommissioning of
    legacy custody systems onto a single platform. Multiple technologies: zOS, DB2, MQ Series,
    Connect:Direct, QREP, W2K3, Oracle, SQL, WAS, IIS, 3 Data Centers.
    - DWH: Group Datawarehouse Single Platform (1500 Md):
    Single enterprise wide data warehouse solution supporting Business Intelligence and management reporting.
    Technologies: UNIX, IBM ETL, Cognos BI, Sybase IQ.
    - Billing: Group Billing Single Platform (800 Md):
    Replace the existing disparate billing systems by a Group wide Billing solution Technologies: UNIX, IBM
    ETL, Suntec, Cognos BI, and Oracle.
    - Archiving: Group Archiving Single Platform (800 Md):
    Strategic initiatives of a Program with goal to provide the strategic infrastructure, organization, procedures
    and tools for the capture and long term preservation and retrieval of off-line digital data Technologies: Unix,
    ASG-Mobius ViewDirect, Connect:Direct, Oracle.
    - Co-managed: Windows Release Management: (2500 Md):
    Migrate the operating system and system software of the Windows servers to W2K3 in production and test
    for end of support reasons. Technologies: W2K3, SQl, File Servers, Print Servers, SAS, Solimar, DB2,
    Newtest, Remedy, Intranet, XPS, SSIS, Siebel, Client &Product DWH, Braid, group Internet and Intranet,
    File Transfer.
    - Migration: Business Case for a Windows Catalog Upgrade to W2K8 (650 Md):
    Industrialize Windows families catalog delivery in a project mode
    - Migration: Group IBM PL1 Migration (800 Md):
    Migrate IBM Compiler PL/1 for MVS to Enterprise PL/1 for Out Of Support rationale.
    - Security: Automated Security Assessments (300 Md):
    Deliver the infrastructure to provide, group-wide for compliance alignment, a regular status on compliance
    with security policies and standards, and an assessment of vulnerabilities control & report the evolution
    history of the security level. Technologies used: nCircle IP360.

    SIGNIFICANT ACCOMPLISHMENTS
    In the ambivalence of a highly time-to-deliver business environment completed by Infrastructure department strategy to master a more
    suitable and less robotic project methodology approach, the overachievements of the different projects models assigned (from vendor
    management to in-house developments, from mandatory migrations to Strategic Programs) and qualities such as active personal
    participation, versatility and rational-mind, budget and cost-control mindset inspired the organization to the tailoring and adaptation of
    the internal project methodology with inspiration from Prince 2 and Agile SCRUM.

  • Sogeti High Tech - Service Delivery Manager

    TOULOUSE 2001 - 2007 ASSIGNMENTS
    As a Service Delivery Manager, accountable for various full lifecycle (building requirements until service
    reporting: pre-sales, planning, controlling and reporting) services delivery in different sectors (pharmaceuticals,
    automotive and public):
    - Services requirements formalisation: analyse and understand customer needs to build the win-win approach
    solution;
    - Pre-sales functions: bid delivery management (preparing and closing technical/financial offers) with sales
    and technical teams support;

    - Building of services documents (Contracts, SLA, PID, Risks management, Reversibility Plans, ...) in
    conjunction with Legal and Operational offices;
    - Operational and business follow-up of continuous services delivered (based on agreed scope, time, budget),
    ITIL-based process documentation and improvement;
    - Delivery of management dashboards;
    - Team manager (up to 20 people).
    - For GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, Pharmaceuticals, Rixensart: Service Manager for Set-up and Monitor of
    Worldwide 24h Support for critical and complex Data Management Clinical Applications.
    - For Partena, Brussels: Service Manager for HR Payroll Systems and Applications Support.

    As a Project Manager driven by the PRINCE2 principles, having the authority to run assigned projects on dayto-day basis on behalf of the project boards within the constraints laid down by the boards in various companies
    (pharmaceuticals, public and retail):
    - Coaching the customer executives to build up the business case and the project management team;
    - Plan and monitor the projects: produce the different plans (project plan, Work Breakdown Structure, stage
    and exception plans), setup the project controls and quality plan;
    - Manage the production of the required management and specialist products achieving the benefits defined in
    the business case;
    - Manage the risks: monitor closely the Risk Log;
    - Monitor the log files: Issues, Lessons Learned, Quality;
    - Liaise with suppliers or account managers;
    - Team manager (up to 15 people) and Project Support when needed.
    - For GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, Pharmaceuticals, Wavre, Belgium: PM for complex and business-critical
    clinical applications Systems Tests and Validation (adapt systems to meet Foods and Drugs Administration
    (FDA) regulatory compliance guidelines) & PM for large-scale Outsourcing projects (Move and Systems
    Infrastructure Administration and Monitoring).
    - For Decathlon, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France: Transition Manager for Outsourced Application Maintenance.
    - For Tenneco Automotive, Sint-Truiden, Belgium: PM for SAP, AS400 and UNIX systems Support
    Outsourcing.

    SIGNIFICANT ACCOMPLISHMENTS
    In the context of a new Business department creation started from scratch, ensured the main internal locomotive in a total autonomous role
    through qualities such as involvement, enthusiasm, networking, intellectual creativity for the ignition and business development of the
    customers and services portfolio assigned : ensured long-term business partnership with the 5 major service customers and created the
    project and service management models derived from Prince 2 and ITIL.

  • INFOVISTA - Support Engineer

    Les Ulis 2000 - 2001 Accountable for various customers (Telco's, ISP, and companies managing QoS) Infovista software integration:
    - As an Account Manager, being the unique interface in charge of the technical questions, projects and IT
    environment evolution follow-up, implying the different internal departments (R&D, Quality, Consulting)
    for specific requests or actual projects;
    - As a Solution Support Engineer, identify and reproduce the incidents transmitted by customers/partners,
    sales engineers and consultants, managing customer's complaints and incidents escalations.

  • Capgemini Technology Services SAS - Systems manager

    PARIS-LA DEFENSE 1999 - 2000 IT Services, Infrastructure Management Department
    Varied successes in missions (all renewed) in the automotive sector, the chemicals industry and the mass-market:
    - Match Supermarkets, Retail, Strassen (Luxemburg) :systems manager in AS 400 (30 servers deployed in
    23 sites) and NT (5 servers) / 100 + users;
    - PPG industries, Valenciennes (France), paintings for automotives: in charge of deploying more than 100
    PC's over two sites (Hardware and Software Y2K upgrading in a Novell 4.11 environment);
    - PSA Group, Sevelnord, Valenciennes, France, automotives industry, multi servers' operator in UNIX,
    MVS, VMS and Novell.

  • EFAS - Systems Engineer

    1995 - 1999 MacOS/Windows Systems and Network Administration

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2015 - 2015 Time to Reorganize! Understand Organizations, Act, and Build a Meaningful World

    Accompli avec mention
    https://www.coursera.org/account/accomplishments/certificate/RAS6BEWHKP

  • University Of California San Diego (San Diego)

    San Diego 2014 - 2014 Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects

    MOOC Accomplished WITH DISTINCTION
    https://www.coursera.org/account/accomplishments/certificate/N2N3BN8NX8

  • SMME (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2014 - 2014 Certified SCRUM Master

  • Consulat France A Bruxelles (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2006 - 2006 Certfication Prince 2

  • Institut Universitaire Et Technique De Lille

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1993 - 1995 Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie Informatique

  • Université Charles De Gaulle

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1990 - 1993 Licence

    Licence, English Language and Literature/Letters , Université Charles de Gaulle-Sciences humaines,

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :