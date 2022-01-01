Retail
Vecco MARC
Vecco MARC
POLYRACKS
PRESIDENT
Aix-en-Provence
En résumé
Cadre commercial
Depuis 1989 dans la vente de materiel de stockage
Entreprises
POLYRACKS
- PRESIDENT
Direction générale | Aix-en-Provence (13080)
2019 - maintenant
POLYPAL
- Directeur régional
Aix-en-Provence (13080)
2007 - 2019
POLYPAL FRANCE
Filiale du groupe WHITTAN STORAGE SYSTEMS, POLYPAL est un acteur majeur dans le domaine du stockage.
5 unités de production (4 en Grande Bretagne, 1 en Espagne).
Conception, étude et réalisation de projets d'aménagement d'entrepôts.
Développement de partenariats auprès de l'industrie, des enseignes de distribution spécialisée et des professionnels de la logistique.
Coordination et suivi de chantiers.
GAMME :
Rayonnages lourds : STOCKPAL, MAXIPAL, DRIVE-IN, MOBIPAL pour stockage statique, par accumulation, dynamique ou mobile.
Rayonnages mi-lourds MINIPAL
Rayonnages à tablettes : PANOPAL II
Cantilevers : CANTIPAL +
Plate-formes/mezzanines : MEZZAPAL +
Le Saint Germain Paris 6ème
- Proprietaire gérant
2002 - 2007
FERALCO
- TECHNICIEN, Attache technico-commercial
SEZANNE
1989 - 2001
Formations
IUT
St Etienne
1984 - 1986
Alexandre BERDAH
Amel BRIGUI
Bernard GALDI
Christophe SORIANO
David MORTREUX
Farid LAIMECHE
Jean-Pierre MASSAAD
Sandrine POINSENET
Simon BENICHOU
Sylvie DUBOIS
