Vecco MARC

  • POLYRACKS
  • PRESIDENT

Aix-en-Provence

En résumé

Cadre commercial
Depuis 1989 dans la vente de materiel de stockage

Entreprises

  • POLYRACKS - PRESIDENT

    Direction générale | Aix-en-Provence (13080) 2019 - maintenant

  • POLYPAL - Directeur régional

    Aix-en-Provence (13080) 2007 - 2019 POLYPAL FRANCE

    Filiale du groupe WHITTAN STORAGE SYSTEMS, POLYPAL est un acteur majeur dans le domaine du stockage.

    5 unités de production (4 en Grande Bretagne, 1 en Espagne).

    Conception, étude et réalisation de projets d'aménagement d'entrepôts.

    Développement de partenariats auprès de l'industrie, des enseignes de distribution spécialisée et des professionnels de la logistique.

    Coordination et suivi de chantiers.

    GAMME :
    Rayonnages lourds : STOCKPAL, MAXIPAL, DRIVE-IN, MOBIPAL pour stockage statique, par accumulation, dynamique ou mobile.
    Rayonnages mi-lourds MINIPAL
    Rayonnages à tablettes : PANOPAL II
    Cantilevers : CANTIPAL +
    Plate-formes/mezzanines : MEZZAPAL +

  • Le Saint Germain Paris 6ème - Proprietaire gérant

    2002 - 2007

  • FERALCO - TECHNICIEN, Attache technico-commercial

    SEZANNE 1989 - 2001

Formations

  • IUT

    St Etienne 1984 - 1986

