Véronique CHESNÉ

Microsoft France
- Communication Manager - Events Project Manager
1991 - 2007
2005 – 2007 | Communication Manager: strategic & operational marketing
Part of the core team for definition of the strategic communication plan (IT and Developers audience);
Definition, optimization & execution of lead generation campaigns (mixmedia):
- Brief creation, suppliers consulting, project driving, reporting/ROI, budget optimization;
- Online: website, webcast/podcast, web banners, eDMs; viral marketing;
- Offline: conferences; roadshows; edition (mailing, datasheets, CD/DVD, brochure);
1999 – 2007 | Event registration platform Administrator:
Online registration process management through the global platform;
- Registration process through 2 different platforms (offline then online);
- Part of the set-up core team as the French registration manager representative for the online version (piece of the global CRM project): profiling webform definition; fields definition to be filled out enabling a seamless synchronization within the overall database;
- Administration: workflow & process definitions, messages content, legal points (opt-in/out), ensure data quality; Edition of internal processes for seminars organization and registration for France subsidiary;
1999 – 2007 | Seminars program & Microsoft Conferences/Briefing center Manager
BtoB seminars program organization (600 sessions/year; 15,000 attendees; 95,000 invitations)
- Registration process management (offline & online);
- Associated communication tools (invitation, flyers, give aways, web banners…);
- Coordination of one dedicated team of 12 people;
- Annual agency contract negotiation: KPIs, SLAs, dedicated team definition. Budget 1 M€;
Creation of reporting dashboards for ROI seminars program measurement and follow-up;
Development, management & optimization of the conferences center (10 rooms). 2 dedicated people.
1996 - 1999 | Events Project Manager (vertical markets)
Events and trade show exhibition planner - Projects management: brief/debrief, suppliers consulting, reporting/ROI, budget optimization
- Conferences (700 pax), seminar-expo (30 partner booths, 300 attendees). Budgets 150 K€;
- Booths (100 sqm) on professional exhibitions (Hôpital Expo, MICAD…). Budgets 10 to 60 K€;
- Executive visit organization: Bill Gates in Paris ; Product launches;
- Associated communication tools: CD/DVD, goodies, mailing.
1991 - 1996 | Events and communication marketing tools Assistant
Operational coordination of seminars/roadshows throughout France;
Datasheets, whitepapers (translation, rewriting, knowledge of edition process, photogravure, print…);
Students recruiting & IT training for software demonstrations on booth;