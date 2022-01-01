Menu

Véronique CHESNÉ

Courbevoie

En résumé

Chargée de projet en marketing opérationnel et communication mixmedia chez l'annonceur.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Marketing
Communication
Lead generation
Communication externe
Lead management
Communication événementielle
Customer Relationship Management
Telemarketing team management
Siebel
Registration process management
Projects management
Operational coordination
Online registration process management
Neolane
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Office
IT training
Develop integrated campaign strategy
Campaigns leads management
Budgets
Associated communication development
Annual agency contract negotiation
Agents training

Entreprises

  • Experian Marketing Services - Lead Generation Manager

    Courbevoie 2012 - maintenant EMEA Demand Generation program definition and management for the countries. Qualification of generated leads by a dedicated EMEA telemarketing team.

    Lead generation:

    Yearly lead generation campaigns plan definition releasable throughout the EMEA countries: up-sell/cross-sell/new logo/brand awareness. Target BtoBtoC.

    - Identification and definition of pan-EMEA messages, communication agencies briefing, campaigns translations, campaigns set-up into the emailing platform, generated leads qualification by telemarketing team, reporting/ROI.

    Lead Management:

    Process and rules review for EMEA harmonization with relevant KPIs and SLAs definition versus each country specificities. Directly impacting the CRM considering as the main referral for sales figures. Guarantor of the process: sales and telemarketing teams audit on regular basis.

    - Marketing leads qualification by telemarketing teams: external (2 agents) & internal (3 agents)
    - Lead management user guide creation for Sales & Telemarketing based on the CRM Siebel
    - Weekly and monthly reports
    - Telemarketing team management and activity partly outsourced
    - Agents training and readiness

  • Alcatel Lucent Enterprise - Campaign Manager & Lead Management Project Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2012 2010 – 2012 | Campaign Manager & Lead Management Project Manager

    Campaign Manager, APAC-MEA-France

    - Develop integrated campaign strategy for lead generation programs in conjuction with the field marketing teams (APAC, MEA and France).
    - Campaigns execution (translation, content review, targeting and set-up in marketing automation tool and insure the follop-up in the CRM.
    - Measure and analyse

    Program of WW Leads Generation coordination with telemarketing agencies:
    - Telemarketing campaign management ; reporting and CRM update follow-up;
    - Set-up of trainings and Incentive programs for 40 dedicated telesales;
    - Telemarketing processes optimization through the CRM Salesforce.com.

    2009 - 2010 | Channel Marketing Manager: NextiraOne & Alcatel-Lucent - EMEA
    - Involvement within the Users Conference EMEA (Genesys Labs) organization: - Annual NextiraOne dinner organization, Amsterdam (150 pax); associated communication; - Sponsoring package negotiation;

    - 2010 Alcatel-Lucent & NextiraOne Alliance marketing plan definition.

  • Genesys Telecommunications - Field Marketing Manager - France

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2009 - 2010 - Localization and execution of Corporate marketing campaigns;
    - Events organization (tradeshow SECA09, seminars). Associated communication development;
    - Campaigns leads management via telemarketing.1 dedicated agent by year.
    - Datasheets (localization, print, case studies)
    - PR

  • Microsoft France - Communication Manager - Events Project Manager

    1991 - 2007 2005 – 2007 | Communication Manager: strategic & operational marketing

    Part of the core team for definition of the strategic communication plan (IT and Developers audience);

    Definition, optimization & execution of lead generation campaigns (mixmedia):
    - Brief creation, suppliers consulting, project driving, reporting/ROI, budget optimization;
    - Online: website, webcast/podcast, web banners, eDMs; viral marketing;
    - Offline: conferences; roadshows; edition (mailing, datasheets, CD/DVD, brochure);

    1999 – 2007 | Event registration platform Administrator:

    Online registration process management through the global platform;
    - Registration process through 2 different platforms (offline then online);
    - Part of the set-up core team as the French registration manager representative for the online version (piece of the global CRM project): profiling webform definition; fields definition to be filled out enabling a seamless synchronization within the overall database;
    - Administration: workflow & process definitions, messages content, legal points (opt-in/out), ensure data quality; Edition of internal processes for seminars organization and registration for France subsidiary;

    1999 – 2007 | Seminars program & Microsoft Conferences/Briefing center Manager

    BtoB seminars program organization (600 sessions/year; 15,000 attendees; 95,000 invitations)
    - Registration process management (offline & online);
    - Associated communication tools (invitation, flyers, give aways, web banners…);
    - Coordination of one dedicated team of 12 people;
    - Annual agency contract negotiation: KPIs, SLAs, dedicated team definition. Budget 1 M€;

    Creation of reporting dashboards for ROI seminars program measurement and follow-up;

    Development, management & optimization of the conferences center (10 rooms). 2 dedicated people.

    1996 - 1999 | Events Project Manager (vertical markets)

    Events and trade show exhibition planner - Projects management: brief/debrief, suppliers consulting, reporting/ROI, budget optimization
    - Conferences (700 pax), seminar-expo (30 partner booths, 300 attendees). Budgets 150 K€;
    - Booths (100 sqm) on professional exhibitions (Hôpital Expo, MICAD…). Budgets 10 to 60 K€;
    - Executive visit organization: Bill Gates in Paris ; Product launches;
    - Associated communication tools: CD/DVD, goodies, mailing.

    1991 - 1996 | Events and communication marketing tools Assistant

    Operational coordination of seminars/roadshows throughout France;

    Datasheets, whitepapers (translation, rewriting, knowledge of edition process, photogravure, print…);

    Students recruiting & IT training for software demonstrations on booth;

Formations

  • California State University - Hayward (Hayward)

    Hayward 1992 - 1992 American Language Program

    American Language Program California State University of Hayward

  • Lycée Technique Le Rebours

    Paris 1989 - 1991 BTS Executive Admin Assistant

  • Lycée Technique Le Rebours Paris

    Paris 1987 - 1988 Bac Accouncy

  • Lycée Le Rebours (Paris)

    Paris 1987 - 1989

