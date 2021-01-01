Retail
Véronique HÉBERT
Ajouter
Véronique HÉBERT
Orléans
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
En recherche active sur Orleans
Entreprises
Castorama
- Chef secteur relation client
Orléans (45000)
2020 - maintenant
FRESH
- RESPONSABLE LS
Meung-sur-Loire (45130)
2018 - maintenant
Auchan schiever
- Reponsable administratif
Souppes-sur-Loing (77460)
2016 - 2017
Bi1
- Manager caisse
2015 - 2018
Intermarche
- Responsable caisse
Ceyrat (63122)
2012 - 2013
Grand frais
- Responsable caisse
2011 - 2012
Bricodepot
- Chef de secteur caisse
Montluçon (03100)
2002 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Adel BOUZEKRI
Anthony DALBIN
Christophe RASPAIL
Jean-Michel DARGENT
Nicolas Jean VIEUXMAIRE
Patrice COQUET
Perry RIDOYNAUTH
Philippe CLERET
Stephane NOTIN
Younsi FRANCOIS