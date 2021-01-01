Menu

Véronique HÉBERT

Orléans

En résumé

En recherche active sur Orleans

Entreprises

  • Castorama - Chef secteur relation client

    Orléans (45000) 2020 - maintenant

  • FRESH - RESPONSABLE LS

    Meung-sur-Loire (45130) 2018 - maintenant

  • Auchan schiever - Reponsable administratif

    Souppes-sur-Loing (77460) 2016 - 2017

  • Bi1 - Manager caisse

    2015 - 2018

  • Intermarche - Responsable caisse

    Ceyrat (63122) 2012 - 2013

  • Grand frais - Responsable caisse

    2011 - 2012

  • Bricodepot - Chef de secteur caisse

    Montluçon (03100) 2002 - 2011

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau