Villard LAURENT
Villard LAURENT
Suresnes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Subsea 7
Suresnes
2012 - maintenant
Engineering / Project / Business positions for Foundations and Cables
Business Development for Marine Energies - Fixed/floating wind, tidal
Ingéniérie/projet pour éolien offshore fixe et hydrolien
Business development pour éolien offshore fixe/flottant et hydrolien
Total, contracté Stat Marine
- Lead engineer
Paris (75000)
2006 - 2012
Projet Paflor, Angola - Projet Moho Nord, Congo
Acergy
- Lead engineer
1999 - 2006
Coflexip Stena Offshore
- Project engineer
1992 - 1998
Formations
Strathclyde University (Glasgow)
Glasgow
1990 - 1991
Offshore Engineering
Marine Technology Centre
Ecole Spéciale Des Travaux Publics, Du Bâtiment Et De L'Industrie ESTP
Paris
1987 - 1990
TP
