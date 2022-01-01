Menu

Vincent BESSE

Brest

Mes compétences :
Management
Rigueur et détaillée
Polymères
RMN
charactérisation
Chimie organique
HPLC
Chromatographie
Rhéologie
DSC
ATG
Intellectual Property Law
dental
SAP LO PR
Rescuer training
Scientific skills
SAP-FI- Reporting
Product Development
Materials Engineering
Life-cycle Assessment
ISO 14001 Standard
Business Objects
Biotechnology
Polyuréthanes
Adhésif
Résines époxydes
Résines acryliques
Substitution
Polyuréthanes sans isocyanates
ACV

Entreprises

  • CHEMIEURO FRANCE - Account Manager

    Brest 2019 - maintenant PE, PP, PS, and specialty polymer provider.

    Account Manager for the following French departments:
    2, 8, 10, 21, 25, 27, 39, 51, 52, 54, 55, 57, 58, 59, 60, 62, 67, 68, 70, 71, 75, 76, 77, 78, 80, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95

  • Danone - Plastic Materials Dev Manager End Of Use

    Paris 2018 - 2018 Economie circulaire, recyclage chimique de matières plastiques, tri et valorisation.
    Crédit Impôt Recherche

  • Institut Carnot Chimie Balard Cirimat - Membre du Comité d'Orientation Stratégique

    2017 - 2018 Le COS a en outre pour mission de conseiller la structure sur la politique de développement technologique en adéquation avec les demandes des acteurs socio-économiques concernés. Ce comité est composé de représentants du monde socio-économique en tenant compte d’une représentation équilibrée entre grands comptes, PME/TPE et ETI et du directeur général ou directeur général adjoint de l’association des instituts Carnot.

  • Colas - Responsable scientifique

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - 2018 Responsable Scientifique Chimie

  • Institut Charles Gerhardt - Research Associate

    2012 - 2013 ANR Greencoat (Résypoly, SEG)
    Synthèse de précurseurs et obtention de polyhydroxyurethanes "bio-sourcés".
    Synthèse, caractérisation de matériaux.
    Direction S. Caillol, R. Auvergne, B. Boutevin
    R&D Matériaux Chimie Verte
    7 papiers et trois brevets

  • Laboratoire de Chimie Moléculaire et Thio-organique, Caen - Doctorant

    2008 - 2011 Synthèse de monomères acides en vue de leur application en dentisterie restauratrice. Polymérisation, caractérisation, étude biologique et minérale.
    Direction T.-N Pham Groupe Matériaux Polymères de P.-J Madec
    Stage 3 mois en Australie, Monash University, Engeniering, direction W.D Cook en collab. avec San.-H Thang.
    Amélioration de l'adhésion à la dentine de 180%, stabilité des formulations portée au delà de la date limite d'utilisation.
    8 papiers à ce jour

  • Laboratoire de Chimie des Substances Naturelles, Limoges - Stagiaires M2

    2008 - 2008 Synthèse de d'analogues peptidiques à motif triazole pour une utilisation en thérapie triple hélice ou anti-sens.
    Synthèse organique, greffage sur support solide, activation micro-ondes
    Direction Dr. V. Chaleix
    LCSN dirigé par Pr. P. Krausz

  • Laboratoire de Chimie des Substances Naturelles, Limoges - Stagiaire Licence

    2006 - 2006 Synthèse de porphyrines glycosylées obtenues par métathèse en vue de leur application en photo-thérapie dynamique.
    Synthèse organique, caractérisation
    Direction Dr. V. Sol
    LCSN dirigé par Pr. P. Krausz

  • Barbarie SAS - Responsable ligne de fabrication

    2001 - 2007 Travail d'été.
    Responsable d'une ligne de fabrication de palettes, respect qualité et délai.
    2 à 3 personnes à encadrer.
    28 mois de travail cumulés sur 7 étés

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques (Limoges)

    Limoges 2003 - 2008 Chimie organique

    L1 à M2

    Chimie Organique - Deux stages au Laboratoire des Chimie des Substances Naturelles, Limoges

