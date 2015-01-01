Vincent BROBECK

Graduated from a work-linked training, my experience gives me varied skills and the ability to work with many different types of people.
Fields of activity (sport, automobile, industry) diversified my commercial and managerial approach.
Beyond that which is already mentioned in my resume, I am someone who knows how to set goals, achieve them and have a proven track record of being able to conceive, develop and execute strategies.
Mes compétences :
Gestion
Automobile
SAP
Développement commercial
Gestion de projet
Sport
Réseau
Management
Formation
Autonomie
Vente
Audit
SAP R/3