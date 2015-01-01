Vincent BROBECK

Graduated from a work-linked training, my experience gives me varied skills and the ability to work with many different types of people.



Fields of activity (sport, automobile, industry) diversified my commercial and managerial approach.

Beyond that which is already mentioned in my resume, I am someone who knows how to set goals, achieve them and have a proven track record of being able to conceive, develop and execute strategies.



Mes compétences :

Gestion

Automobile

SAP

Développement commercial

Gestion de projet

Sport

Réseau

Management

Formation

Autonomie

Vente

Audit

SAP R/3