Menu

Vincent BROBECK

  • Mecatherm
  • Service Product Manager

Barembach

En résumé

Graduated from a work-linked training, my experience gives me varied skills and the ability to work with many different types of people.

Fields of activity (sport, automobile, industry) diversified my commercial and managerial approach.
Beyond that which is already mentioned in my resume, I am someone who knows how to set goals, achieve them and have a proven track record of being able to conceive, develop and execute strategies.

Mes compétences :
Gestion
Automobile
SAP
Développement commercial
Gestion de projet
Sport
Réseau
Management
Formation
Autonomie
Vente
Audit
SAP R/3

Entreprises

  • Mecatherm - Service Product Manager

    Marketing | Barembach (67130) 2021 - maintenant

  • Sidel - Services Business Manager

    Commercial | Octeville-sur-Mer (76930) 2016 - 2021 Services Business manager – Overall area (EUR/MEA/SEAP/LAM/NAM/CHINA) Depuis 01/2019
    Services Spare parts Strategic project management for Sidel Group
    Portfolio and new product development (3D printing, IoT, VMI)
    Commercial negotiation, Market analyze

    Spare Parts Business manager – Overall area (EUR/MEA/SEAP/LAM/NAM/CHINA) from 09/2016 to 12/2018
    Manage the overall Spare Parts Business area for GeboCermex Company
    Develop and deliver the Services business plan and overall Profit and Loss for Spare Parts
    Drive the strategy, Innovation, pricing and change management for product line
    Develop and Deploy Commercial guidelines and Pricing principles

  • MAN Truck & Bus Schweiz - Business Developpement

    2015 - 2016 Network of 26 partners
    Managing the commercial operations (4X in year) Aftersales Spare parts and price management
    Benchmarketing and KPI analysis
    Audit and training
    Internal and Centrals Projects development

  • MAN Truck & Bus France - Développement commercial

    2007 - 2015 Branch Manager ( 01/2015 to 06/2015)
    18 collaborators/3.7M€ Turnover
    Team management : Recruitment - Training - Develop the skills
    Business developer. : attract business and assisting customers to increase KPI
    Establishing analysis and analytical tools – Customer satisfaction

    Support to business development (10/2009 to 12/2014 – Retail Branches France):
    Animation for commercial operations (National - local) – Business development
    KPI analysis – Controlling – Inventory –Trainer on SAP system.
    Project manager

    Sales representative (aftersales Spare parts) (06/2008 to 09/2009 - Retail Branches France)
    12 Partner and branches
    Animation for commercial operations (local) – competitive watch
    Product Training

    Warehouse manager (04/2007 to 05/2008 – Branch of Strasbourg)
    2.2M€ Turnover/3 collaborators
    Making sure budgetary targets and commercial objectives are met - Business development - clients visiting customers - keeping stock control systems up to date and making sure inventories are accurate - recruitment and training.

  • Norauto - Responsable de secteur vente/magasin

    SAINGHIN-EN-MELANTOIS 2004 - 2007 Commercial animation - recruitment and training (8 employees) - Stock control.
    producing regular reports and statistics

  • Go Sport - Responsable de département

    Sassenage 2000 - 2004 Managing and training Staff (Department Cycling, Fitness, running and team sports)
    Hitting sales targets – stock control – taking care of customer - merchandising

  • Decathlon - Animateur de rayon

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 1996 - 2000 Team sports/inline skating/Fitness (Alternate training 1997 to 1999)
    Hitting sales targets – merchandising – taking care of customer

Formations

Réseau