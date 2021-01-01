Menu

Vincent COLIGNON

Paris

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Madworks - Gérant

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

Formations

  • INSEEC

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Master en Marketing

  • Université De Luxembourg (Lxembourg)

    Lxembourg 2007 - 2011 Bachelor en Sciences Economiques

Réseau

