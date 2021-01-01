Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent COURSAN
Ajouter
Vincent COURSAN
Neuilly-sur-Seine
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PwC
- Senior Manager
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2012 - maintenant
Senior Manager at PwC Luxembourg, audit
Specialised in investment funds.
PwC
- Manager
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2009 - 2012
Manager PwC Luxembourg
PricewaterhouseCoopers Toronto
- Senior Auditor
2007 - 2009
Formations
European Business School
2004 - 2004
Finance
Erasmus
ICN (Nancy)
Nancy
2001 - 2004
Finance
Lycée Blaise Pascal
Clermont Ferrand
1999 - 2001
Classe preparatoire HEC Scientifique
Lycée Blaise Pascal
Clermont Ferrand
1993 - 1998
Bac Scientifique
Réseau
Aline LACROUTE
Aurélie DYKMANS
David BARAGHINI
Denoeud AYMERIC
Elise LAGOUTTE - DEGOVE
Emilie ALLEGRE
Eve-Marie SORNAY
Jc PERROT
Nicolas TANGUY
Olivier DUPASQUIER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z