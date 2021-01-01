Menu

Vincent COURSAN

Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • PwC - Senior Manager

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2012 - maintenant Senior Manager at PwC Luxembourg, audit
    Specialised in investment funds.

  • PwC - Manager

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2009 - 2012 Manager PwC Luxembourg

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers Toronto - Senior Auditor

    2007 - 2009

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :