Menu

Vincent CROC

FERRAND

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Michelin - Group IS Manager - Methods & Tools @ Michelin

    FERRAND 2014 - maintenant

  • Michelin - Responsable EPM, Enterprise Performance Management

    FERRAND 2009 - 2011

  • Bouygues Telecom - Assurance Produit

    Meudon 2002 - 2009

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :