Vincent DEL BEN
Vincent DEL BEN
AUBUSSON
Entreprises
Fonderies Fraisse
- Responsable Bureau d'Etudes
2017 - maintenant
Acièries Hachette & Driout
- Ingénieur méthodes
SAINT JEAN DE LUZ
2011 - 2017
Aciéries Hachette et Driout
- Responsable Industrialisation Process
2002 - 2011
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Fonderie Forge La Defense
Paris
1998 - 2001
Lycée Turgot PTSI
Limoges
1995 - 1998
CPGE - Physique / Technologie
Lycée Jean Favard
Gueret
1992 - 1995
Technologie Industrielle (Bac S-TI, anciennement bac E)
Réseau
Didier DONGE
Florent BOCQUIER
Grégory MONSEAU
Jean-Emmanuel HERAUD
John DEL BEN
Noëlle WENNER HASSAN
Sylvain CAMUS
Valérie KERBER
Williams PELLIZZARI
