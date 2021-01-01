Retail
Vincent DELEMER
Vincent DELEMER
ALLAUCH
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Wyplay
- Directeur Commercial
ALLAUCH
2006 - 2018
Formations
EuroMed - Ex Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Marseille ESC Marseille
Marseille
1992 - 1993
Commerce International
Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
1991 - 1992
Finances Internationales
Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
1988 - 1991
Réseau
Assad ARNAUD
Aurelie GLEIZAL
Cedric DROIN
Charlotte BOURRIERES
Jean Christophe TOURENG
Jean-Laurent GAZELLE
Laure DROUOT
Laurent FAZIO
Ludovic DELAPEYRIERE
Zoubir SAIDI
