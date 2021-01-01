Retail
Vincent DELLA VALLE
Vincent DELLA VALLE
MARSEILLE
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Marseille
En résumé
AFAH
- Responsable du Centre de Réadaptation Professionnelle
2009 - maintenant
AFAH
- Charge de mission "Maintien dans l'emploi"
2003 - 2009
UIMV/MEDEF/ASTAV
- Chef de projet "Maintien dans l'emploi de travailleur handicapé"
1999 - 2003
Université De Provence
Aix En Provence
1987 - 1993
Ergonomie cognitive
Alain CHAMBON
Alexandre FOURNIER
Amandine SCHLAEINTZAUER
Association ETRE-LÀ
Devaux MARIE
Djamel MAKHLOUF
Gérard BURAY
Gwénaelle LEMAIRE
Sandrine ADAM
Sebastien MARTINEZ
