Menu

Vincent DELLA VALLE

MARSEILLE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Marseille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AFAH - Responsable du Centre de Réadaptation Professionnelle

    2009 - maintenant

  • AFAH - Charge de mission "Maintien dans l'emploi"

    2003 - 2009

  • UIMV/MEDEF/ASTAV - Chef de projet "Maintien dans l'emploi de travailleur handicapé"

    1999 - 2003

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :