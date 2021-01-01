Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent DENIS
Ajouter
Vincent DENIS
Plaisir
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Cognac
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Zodiac Aérospace
- Ingénieur d'affaires
Plaisir
2005 - maintenant
Faurecia
- Chef de projet
2000 - 2005
Formations
Université De Technologie De Compiègne
Compiegne
1993 - 1998
Génie Mécanique
Réseau
Dominique BARTHOT
Gilles BOUVIER
Paul LOZACHMEUR
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z