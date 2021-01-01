Menu

Vincent DESFONTAINES

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ERNST&YOUNG

    maintenant

  • Ernst & Young - Senior Manager

    Courbevoie maintenant

Formations

  • Université Compiègne (Compiegne)

    Compiegne 1995 - 1999 Informatique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :