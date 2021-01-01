Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent DESFONTAINES
Ajouter
Vincent DESFONTAINES
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ERNST&YOUNG
maintenant
Ernst & Young
- Senior Manager
Courbevoie
maintenant
Formations
Université Compiègne (Compiegne)
Compiegne
1995 - 1999
Informatique
Réseau
Alain CHAPELET
Annie GIMET-NEURY
Aurélien LOTH
Charlotte DECOSTERD
Hoang NGUYEN
Marija PAPIC
Muriel COTTE
Sophie GOURLET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z