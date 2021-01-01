Menu

Vincent DEVIE

GENÈVE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Technicien video
Technicien lumière
Régisseur

Entreprises

  • Théâtre de l'Usine - Responsable technique

    2013 - maintenant

  • Disneyland Paris - Technicien lumière

    Chessy 2012 - 2013

  • Dahlia production - Régisseur plateau,électricien,régie lumière

    2012 - 2012

  • Moulin Rouge - Technicien lumière, poursuiteur

    2004 - 2011 Electricité de plateau,technicien lumière, poursuiteur

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :