Vincent DEVIE
Vincent DEVIE
GENÈVE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Technicien video
Technicien lumière
Régisseur
Entreprises
Théâtre de l'Usine
- Responsable technique
2013 - maintenant
Disneyland Paris
- Technicien lumière
Chessy
2012 - 2013
Dahlia production
- Régisseur plateau,électricien,régie lumière
2012 - 2012
Moulin Rouge
- Technicien lumière, poursuiteur
2004 - 2011
Electricité de plateau,technicien lumière, poursuiteur
Formations
CFPTS CENTRE DE FORMATION PROFESSIONNEL AUX TECHNIQUES DU SPECTACLE
Bagnolet
2012 - 2012
Plateau, lumière, son, vidéo, sécurité
Réseau
Agnès VINCENT
Alexandra FERRERO
Anne-Claire RANC-PINEAU
Cécile LYRE ET MUSES
Christophe GRISONI
Elise LE MOING -MAAS
Elodie LE VAN
Mateo PROVOST
Michaël CAUCAT
